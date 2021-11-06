Virat Kohli’s Response to Anushka Sharma’s Heartwarming Birthday Post Wins Hearts

Virat Kohli turned 33 on November 5. While the Indian team winning the game with a great margin against Scotland was an amazing gift in itself, Bollywood actress and Virat’s wife, Anushka Sharma’s post on Instagram has been a special offering, not just for the cricketer but also the fans of the couple. If this was not enough, the ace batter’s response to Anushka has filled the hearts of their million fans with warmth and affection. He commented on the post calling his wife his strength and guiding force.

Along with some heart emojis, Kohli commented on the post, “You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to god everyday for us being together my love. I love you”

While the post has more than 47 lakh likes, the comment itself has more than 1 lakh likes. The post had many comments from known celebrities who poured their heart out with heart emojis. Some notable names include Zoya Akhtar, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Sania Mirza, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

In the original post, Anushka started the caption by saying that there was no need for a filter for the image she posted, as well as the way Virat leads his life. “I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can," is a statement that caught everyone’s eye also because of the grim times Virat has recently seen as a skipper, first losing in the IPL and then almost getting knocked out of the t20 world cup.

Courageous, fearless, and cuteness were some of the other adjectives Anushka used in the long birthday post for her husband.

It was also a special day for Virat as he first won the toss, a fortune he has experienced fewer times in the recent past, and then also handed Scotland a huge loss to take India’s Net Run Rate above Afghanistan.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here