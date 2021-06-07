Virat Kohli’s Signature is Riyan Parag’s Most Cherished Celebrity Autograph

Rajasthan Royals allrounder Riyan Parag recently engaged with his fans in an interactive session on social media. The young player conducted a Q&A session on his official Instagram handle. During the session, he fielded diverse questions, ranging from his professional to personal life.

When the 19-year-old was requested by a fan to reveal the name of his favourite cricketer, he responded with two pictures — the first of the two had Parag posing with one of the leading Indian women cricketers, Smriti Mandhana. The second photo featured Parag engaged in a discussion with Indian captain Virat Kohli.

While sharing the same on his Instagram stories, Parag wrote, “’The best” and added a raising hands emoji.

Another Instagram user asked Parag about the most loved celebrity autograph he ever had. In reply, the cricketer shared a photo of his bat autographed by Kohli.

He captioned the story, “The G.O.A.T of course”, referring to the Indian captain as the greatest of all time. Kohli signed the bat next to a heartwarming message that said, “Dear Riyan, Enjoy the game. Good luck.”

Parag has hailedKohli as his inspiration on several occasions. He often talks about how he idolises the Indian skipper. The youngster mentioned that Kohli helped him understand the mental aspect of batting deeply. He also advised Parag not to worry about awards and accolades, instead focus on scoring as many runs as possible for his team.

The Assam-based cricketer was picked by the Rajasthan Royals franchise ahead of the IPL 2019 auction. Since then, he has established himself as a prominent member of the team and has become a household name. In addition to being an explosive batsman, the player is also a handy bowler who chips in with a couple of overs as and when required.

Before the IPL 2021 got suspended amid rising COVID-19 cases in India, Parag made for a decent run given his limited appearances. In seven games, he scored 78 runs at an average of 19.50 and a strike rate of 144.44. He bowled five overs picking up a solitary wicket. He will look to overturn his fortunes when the season resumes in September.

