Virat Kohli's Sister Bhawna Dhingra Kohli, Brother Vikas Pen Down Emotional Note on Instagram

India Test captain Virat Kohli resigned from the post of Test captaincy on Saturday just after his team’s 1-2 series defeat to South Africa in a three-match Test series. Kohli was already under pressure when BCCI sacked him as the ODI skipper against his wishes. Back in September, he had already stepped down from the position of T20 captaincy. Kohli’s sudden decision left many shellshocked. Among them were his brother and sisters. In an emotional Insta post, his sister Bhawna Dhingra Kohli wrote that they knew Kohli’s dedication right from his childhood. She added that she is incredibly proud of whatever Kohli achieved in his entire career.

“The kind of passion, honesty and dedication you have for this game we have seen since childhood. You stand tall in all your milestones and have proven your metal from time to time. You have shown the strength of your character by taking this decision too. Always a proud family ….. ” she wrote and added hashtags #champforever #successfulcaptain #dedication #strength #detremination.

Besides, his brother Vikas also posted on Instagram. “Now and always #champion #belief #determination #honesty,” he wrote in the caption.

Kohli signed off as India’s most successful captain 40 wins in 68 Tests after being given the reins of the side back in 2014 when MS Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the series against Australia.

Arguably the biggest ambassador of the five-day game, Kohli took India to new heights in his tenure, which saw the team become a force to reckon with in all conditions.

Kohli led India to the top of the world rankings and during his tenure, the team recorded memorable series wins in England and Australia. He is the fourth most successful captain in history of Test cricket (who have led in at least 20 Tests) in terms of wins behind Greame Smith (53 wins in 109 matches) Steve Waugh (41 wins in 57 games) and Ricky Ponting (48 in 77 games).

