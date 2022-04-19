'Virat Kohli's Sledging Was on Another Level': Suryakumar Yadav Recalls Intense Stare-off With Former RCB Skipper

Mumbai Indians flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav recalled his intense stare-off with former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli during an Indian Premier League match in 2020. Suryakumar, who has now cemented his place in India’s white-ball setup, didn’t make his international debut at that time and was disappointed before that match for not getting selected for the 2020 Australia tour despite consistent show in IPL and domestic cricket.

It was a crucial match for both teams who were fighting hard to get a place in the playoffs. Batting first RCB posted 164-6 on the scoreboard courtesy of Devdutt Padikkal’s 74. In reply, Mumbai lost their openers early with 52 runs on the board, wickets kept tumbling from the other side but Suryakumar held his ground strong as he wanted to make a statement after missing out on the Australia tour.

He scored unbeaten 79 runs off 43 balls to take his team to the victory line with 5 balls to spare. However, during that match, Kohli, who was leading RCB at that time, had an intense stare-off with Surya who was grinding hard to earn a win for his team.

Suryakumar opened up on the incident and revealed that Kohli’s sledging was on another level during that match and he was terrified during that stare-off.

“His energy on ground is always on another level. That game was important for both sides to win. So his sledging too was on another level. I was telling myself, ‘I have to keep my focus and win this game no matter what. The stare was instinctive. I was chewing gum but inside I was terrified,” Suryakumar said on the YouTube show Breakfast with Champions.

The Mumbai Indians batter further said that he literally begged himself from inside to not say anything at that moment.

“He came walking towards me and deep down I told myself, ‘Bhai, pair pad raha hu tere. Kuch bolna nahi! (I am requesting you. Don’t talk anything). This too shall pass.’ Lucky that my bat fell down and it broke the moment. Then I didn’t look at him the whole game and put my head down and continued batting,” he added.

