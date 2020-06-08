New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has hailed India skipper Virat Kohli as a standard bearer for batting across formats.
Speaking on their journeys from being U-19 captains of their respective countries to going on to success at the senior level, Williamson said Kohli's success comes from the fact that he married natural ability with a strong work ethic.
“You can say that it was only a matter of time before he was making some strong inroads to the full international scene. At the moment, leading the way in cricket and setting the standard as a batter and breaking all these records," Williamson said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.
Also Read: Friendship With Virat Kohli Has Been Interesting: Kane Williamson
"A lot of that probably has to come down to his maturity, his ability to make very good decisions. Not only is he gifted with his ability and his natural ability, but you’re marrying that up with this constant drive and hunger to improve and just be better day in and day out.
"Yeah, we are fortunate to play against each other, it’s been great to meet at a young age and follow his progress and journey.”
Williamson has previously spoken about how him and Kohli formed a strong bond over time, something down to the fact that they spoke to one another and shared their views on the game.
Also Read: Virat Kohli 'Loves' His Chats with New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson
“It’s been interesting, we’ve had to play against each other for a long period of time. But actually, probably over the last few years, we just shared our views on the game, some honest thoughts and found some common grounds and despite perhaps playing the game little bit differently in terms of physically and may be our on-field characters I suppose.”
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Virat Kohli's Success Comes Down to Hard Work Complimenting Talent: Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson said Virat Kohli's success comes from the fact that he married natural ability with a strong work ethic.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings