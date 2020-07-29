Virat Kohli's Thinking of Climbing Trees to "Chill", Irfan Pathan Has a Question

India captain Virat Kohli seems to be missing pre-COVID-19 days, when there were no restrictions on movement and people did not have to follow social distancing guidelines. The batsman has shared a throwback picture, reminiscing past memories.
Kohli on Twitter posted a photo in which he can be seen relaxing on top of a tree and looking down from there.
The caption of the image reads, “Throwback to when you could just climb up a tree and chill.”
Kohli’s tweet caught the attention of netizens, including former cricketer Irfan Pathan and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise from which the captain plays. The post has garnered over 80K likes and thousands of retweets and comments.
Responding to the right-handed batsman, Pathan asked if he was trying to watch a cricket match from the top of the tree.
On the other hand, RCB wrote, “Always at the top of the tree!”
Kohli is quite active on social media. He keeps putting out pictures and videos to interact with his followers and keep them updated.
He recently uploaded a picture on Instagram which shows him in One-Day International and Test jerseys. The batsman shared this picture, mentioning about his 12 years of journey in International cricket (2008-2020).
The skipper wrote, “With many learnings along the way, I'm grateful for your love and support you guys have shown me.” It was also his 1000th post.
Kohli’s fans are waiting to see him scoring runs on the field in the Indian Premier League 2020. The tournament will take place in the UAE.
