Virat & Team Have Been Undergoing Eye Tests Quarterly For Last Three Years: BCCI Official
The Cricket Association of Bengal on Monday came out with a proposal that players will have to undergo eye tests once cricket resumes in the post-coronavirus era. And it has now come to the fore that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been doing the same with its players for the last three years.
