'Virat's Footwork Not Perfect': Netizens React As Kohli Gets Trapped by a Spinner For 2nd Time in Pink Test

Virat Kohli on Sunday suffered yet another disappointing dismissal in the ongoing Pink Test in Bengaluru that extended the wait for his 71st international century. Just like the previous innings, the former Indian skipper was trapped in front by a spinner after scoring just 13 off 16 deliveries.

On Saturday, an off-break delivery from Dhananjaya de Silva spun in and the lack of bounce undone Kohli. The ball kept low and crept under his bat to trap him in front of the middle stump. (IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates)

A day later, the scenario got repeated in the 2nd innings when a grubber from Pradeep Jayawickrama left Kohli helpless. The lack of bounce played the trick again and the India no. 4 was struck in front of the leg stump this time.

After a decent 45-run knock in Mohali, Kohli managed to score 23 and 13 in the two innings of the ongoing Test. The series of low scored saw his batting average getting dropped below fifty – 49.95 – in Test cricket for the first time since August 2017.

Advertisement

The unfortunate dismissal of Virat Kohli led to reactions pouring in from fans on social media. Take a look at what they have to say.

This is terribly unlucky for Virat Kohli. Both the times in this Test, ball kept low.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 13, 2022

In both Virat Kohli unlucky, both times Virat Kohli got out because of Pitch.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 13, 2022

The fact that Rohit Sharma will be criticised for scoring 46 on this rank turner and Virat Kohli will be called just unlucky tells a lot. And never change yourself my man @ImRo45— ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) March 13, 2022

Turning pink ball in Bengaluru to Virat Kohli was what all desi saas expect from their desi bahus.. ‘paay laagu’ respect!#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/vve2GPGVPr— ᴠɪɴᴀʏ (@vinayG__) March 13, 2022

#StarAiKelungal Virat Kohli’s foot work is not perfect. Avaroda back foot stopping romba mosama irukku. And avaroda left leg romba cross ah irukku.. ippoo idha epdi correct— shandeepsudhir (@shandeepsudhir) March 13, 2022

Sunny G with a sensible statement for a changeVirat Kohli is playing the trajectories not the lengths(for the last 3 innings)— Gaurav (@slowwbuttonon) March 13, 2022

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant smashed a 28-ball half-century, setting the record of fastest fifty by an Indian batter in the longest format of the game.

Pant reached this milestone in the 42nd over of India’s second innings with the help of a cracking boundary off Praveen Jayawickrama. With this feat, he surpassed former India captain Kapil Dev’s 40-year-old record. The legendary all-rounder had smashed a 40-ball half century in 1982 against Pakistan in Karachi.

ALSO READ | IND vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2: Rishabh Pant Breaks Kapil Dev’s 40-year-old Record With Fastest Fifty

Earlier, Mayank had a 42-run opening stand with Rohit, before falling prey to Embuldeniya for 22. However, Hanuma Vihari, who came to bat at No 3 and Rohit continued to pile on the runs and ensured that the hosts didn’t lose any more wickets. They extended the lead to 204 runs at Tea and kept India in the driver’s seat.

Resuming the second day at 86/6, Sri Lanka could add only 23 runs more as Jasprit Bumrah took a historic five-for (5/24) as India bowled out visitors for 109 in their first innings. It was Sri Lanka’s second-lowest total (109) in Tests against India, with the previous being 82 all out in Chandigarh in 1990.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here