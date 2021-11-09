Virender Sehwag Backs Virat Kohli to Keep Captaincy in ODI And Test

Virat Kohli on Monday played his last T20I match as Indian skipper in the shortest format of the game as Men in Blue defeated Namibia by nine wickets in their last match in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Prior to the start of the T20 World Cup, Kohli had announced his decision to quit the T20I captaincy. However, India’s early exit from the showpiece event has started speculations about Kohli’s future as the country’s ODI and Test captain.

On Monday, veteran Indian opener Virender Sehwag was also asked about the same by a fan. Responding to the question, Sehwag backed the talismanic cricketer to keep the ODIs and Test captaincy as the 33-year-old has been ‘brilliant’ as a captain in his eyes.

Sehwag, however, also stressed that it is totally up to Kohli if he wants to play just as a player or captain in the two formats.

“This is Virat’s decision but I don’t think he should leave the rest two format’s captaincy,” Sehwag said on his official Facebook page.

He also reckoned that India had done tremendously well under Kohli’s captaincy and guidance. Despite backing Kohli for the captaincy job in the remaining two formats, Sehwag insisted that there should be introspection about India’s poor outing in the T20 World Cup. Needless to mention that Team India had failed in winning any major ICC title in the last seven years. India won their last ICC trophy in 2013 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy when Men in Blue defeated England in the Champions Trophy final.

It is also the first time that India had failed to reach the knockout stage in the T20 WC since 2012. India started their World Cup campaign with a ten-wicket loss to the arch-rivals Pakistan before getting hammered at the hands of New Zealand in their second match.

India won their last three games against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia but it was not enough to progress to the next round.

Keywords:

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here