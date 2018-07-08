Virender Sehwag Celebrates the Legend of Sourav Ganguly in Four Easy Steps

Ganguly took Team India to unprecedented heights during his 16-year long career, both as a batsman and leader. It was under his leadership that the team blooded numerous young turks who then went on to write history in the gentleman’s game.
One of his favourite wards, Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and wished Ganguly in his quintessential style. He wrote, “Step 1-Wake up, blink your eyes twice & dance down the track. Step 2-Smash the bowler & at times even spectators(no violence intended). Step 3-Swing not only the ball but also ur hair,bowl ur heart out. Step 4-Celebrate like no one’s watching. To a wonderful man, #HappyBirthdayDada.”
Ganguly represented India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs. In Tests, he amassed 7212 runs at an average of 42.17. In the shorter format, he made an astounding 11363 runs at an average of 41.02 with 22 centuries.
Apart from the above mentioned records, Ganguly is one of only five cricketers to achieve the triple of 10K runs, 100 wickets and 100 catches in ODIs.
First Published: July 8, 2018, 10:52 AM IST