Sehwag Celebrates the Legend of Ganguly in Four Steps, Tendulkar Wishes Him in Bengali

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 8, 2018, 2:43 PM IST
(Sachin Tendulkar/ Twitter)

While the world is still busy wishing MS Dhoni on his 37th birthday, it’s time to celebrate the birthday of another Indian legend — Sourav Chandidas Ganguly. The man who changed the face of Indian cricket was born on July 8, 1972.

Ganguly took Team India to unprecedented heights during his 16-year long career, both as a batsman and leader. It was under his leadership that the team blooded numerous young turks who then went on to write history in the gentleman’s game.

One of his favourite wards, Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and wished Ganguly in his quintessential style. He wrote, “Step 1-Wake up, blink your eyes twice & dance down the track. Step 2-Smash the bowler & at times even spectators(no violence intended). Step 3-Swing not only the ball but also ur hair,bowl ur heart out. Step 4-Celebrate like no one’s watching. To a wonderful man, #HappyBirthdayDada.”




The legendary Sachin Tendulkar decided to wish his former skipper and good friend Ganguly in Bengali. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote: "দাদা - আপনার জন্মদিন সুখ আর ভালোবাসায় ভরে উঠুক ।। Wish you a year full of দাদাগিরি, @SGanguly99 😜"




Harbhajan Singh also took to Twitter to wish his former skipper. "Happy birthday tiger @SGanguly99 wishing you all the happiness "




Ganguly represented India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs. In Tests, he amassed 7212 runs at an average of 42.17. In the shorter format, he made an astounding 11363 runs at an average of 41.02 with 22 centuries.

Apart from the above mentioned records, Ganguly is one of only five cricketers to achieve the triple of 10K runs, 100 wickets and 100 catches in ODIs.

First Published: July 8, 2018, 10:52 AM IST

