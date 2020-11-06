Virender Sehwag Comes To Rohit Sharma Rescue, Explains Selectors Making A Mistake By Not Selecting Him For The Australian Tour

- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuMatch Ended200/5(20.0) RR 10
MUM
DEL143/8(20.0) RR 10
Mumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueMatch Ended149/8(20.0) RR 7.45
MUM
HYD151/0(20.0) RR 7.45
Hyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
SRH
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
DC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
MI
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Virender Sehwag Comes To Rohit Sharma Rescue, Explains Selectors Making A Mistake By Not Selecting Him For The Australian Tour
Former India opener Virender Sehwag opined that BCCI should have named Sharma in Team India’s squad for the Australian tour.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 6, 2020, 12:52 PM IST
There has been a lot said and written about Rohit Sharma’s omission from the Test, ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming tour to Australia. Sharma missed a few games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 owing to a hamstring injury he sustained during a match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), however he recovered from it and has played two games for Mumbai Indians (MI).
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
BCCI’s decision to exclude from the upcoming Australia 2020-21 confused several fans and experts who argued that the Board could have dealt with the issue better. There has been a lot of speculation and confusion regarding Sharma’s exclusion from the squad ever since.
Former India opener Virender Sehwag is also of the opinion that BCCI should have named Sharma in the Team India’s squad for the Australian tour. He also opined that they could have sent a replacement along with Sharma if they were so concerned.
Sehwag said, “I am surprised to see that a player who is ready to play for the franchise has not been selected to play for the country. This is surprising and mismanagement from the BCCI. They should have taken all the information that if he can play for his IPL team then he should be kept in the Indian team,”
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
Sehwag, to drive his point, recalled a similar situation he was in before the team’s selection for the 2011 World Cup. The exuberant opener suffered a shoulder injury which would have required surgery, which meant him missing the World Cup. Sehwag recalled that BCCI and the then coach Gary Kirsten were informed about his injury and the following rehab required for it. He left the decision to the Board and coach Kirsten, he was advised to carry-on playing and undergo the surgery post World Cup. As he wanted to avoid further injuries, he played in Test matches and not in ODI’s before the World Cup. He underwent interim rehab sessions and flew to Germany to get treated with injections and everyone was aware of the situation.
Getting back to Rohit Sharma’s issue Sehwag said that not everyone is aware of his injury problems which include the selectors, coaches and the physio. He still thinks Sharma should have been selected in the team and asked to play.
India will head to Australia once the IPL concludes on November 10. The 2020-21 Down under tour comprises four Tests, three ODI’s and three T20 Internationals. The tour will begin with the limited over games which commence on November 27, while the Test matches begin on December 17 in Adelaide.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking