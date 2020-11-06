Virender Sehwag Comes To Rohit Sharma Rescue, Explains Selectors Making A Mistake By Not Selecting Him For The Australian Tour

There has been a lot said and written about Rohit Sharma’s omission from the Test, ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming tour to Australia. Sharma missed a few games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 owing to a hamstring injury he sustained during a match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), however he recovered from it and has played two games for Mumbai Indians (MI).

BCCI’s decision to exclude from the upcoming Australia 2020-21 confused several fans and experts who argued that the Board could have dealt with the issue better. There has been a lot of speculation and confusion regarding Sharma’s exclusion from the squad ever since.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is also of the opinion that BCCI should have named Sharma in the Team India’s squad for the Australian tour. He also opined that they could have sent a replacement along with Sharma if they were so concerned.

Sehwag said, “I am surprised to see that a player who is ready to play for the franchise has not been selected to play for the country. This is surprising and mismanagement from the BCCI. They should have taken all the information that if he can play for his IPL team then he should be kept in the Indian team,”

Sehwag, to drive his point, recalled a similar situation he was in before the team’s selection for the 2011 World Cup. The exuberant opener suffered a shoulder injury which would have required surgery, which meant him missing the World Cup. Sehwag recalled that BCCI and the then coach Gary Kirsten were informed about his injury and the following rehab required for it. He left the decision to the Board and coach Kirsten, he was advised to carry-on playing and undergo the surgery post World Cup. As he wanted to avoid further injuries, he played in Test matches and not in ODI’s before the World Cup. He underwent interim rehab sessions and flew to Germany to get treated with injections and everyone was aware of the situation.

Getting back to Rohit Sharma’s issue Sehwag said that not everyone is aware of his injury problems which include the selectors, coaches and the physio. He still thinks Sharma should have been selected in the team and asked to play.

India will head to Australia once the IPL concludes on November 10. The 2020-21 Down under tour comprises four Tests, three ODI’s and three T20 Internationals. The tour will begin with the limited over games which commence on November 27, while the Test matches begin on December 17 in Adelaide.