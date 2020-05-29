Virender Sehwag Cooks Food Under #GharSeSewa Initiative, Distributes it to Migrant Workers
Former Indian team cricketer Virender Sehwag is indulging in the service of mankind during the difficult times of coronavirus lockdown. The cricketer and his organization Sehwag Foundation has joined hands with the humanitarian relief organization Uday Foundation to serve the needy during the lockdown period.
Virender Sehwag Cooks Food Under #GharSeSewa Initiative, Distributes it to Migrant Workers
Former Indian team cricketer Virender Sehwag is indulging in the service of mankind during the difficult times of coronavirus lockdown. The cricketer and his organization Sehwag Foundation has joined hands with the humanitarian relief organization Uday Foundation to serve the needy during the lockdown period.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings