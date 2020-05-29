Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Virender Sehwag Cooks Food Under #GharSeSewa Initiative, Distributes it to Migrant Workers

Former Indian team cricketer Virender Sehwag is indulging in the service of mankind during the difficult times of coronavirus lockdown. The cricketer and his organization Sehwag Foundation has joined hands with the humanitarian relief organization Uday Foundation to serve the needy during the lockdown period.

Trending Desk |May 29, 2020, 3:48 PM IST
Virender Sehwag Cooks Food Under #GharSeSewa Initiative, Distributes it to Migrant Workers

Former Indian team cricketer Virender Sehwag is indulging in the service of mankind during the difficult times of coronavirus lockdown. The cricketer and his organization Sehwag Foundation has joined hands with the humanitarian relief organization Uday Foundation to serve the needy during the lockdown period.

The cricketer has started the new #GharSeSewa initiative in Delhi, in which a person can cook food at home and get it delivered to 100 migrant labourers across the state. A few days back, he also posted a video to explain his fans and friends about the initiative.

“Crease me rehkar, this is an opportunity to do #GharSeSewa. If you live in Delhi & can make food at your home for 100 people than please DM your name, phone num; area to @SehwagFoundatn or @udayfoundation. Paristhiti jo bhi ho, Bhalai ki supply rukni nahi chahiye #FeedWithLove,” he explained.

In his latest post, Sehwag posted pictures of him cooking and packing food to get them delivered under his noble initiative.

“The satisfaction of cooking and packing food from the comfort of your own homes and courtsey the wonderful people at @udayfoundation distributing it to migrant labourers is the beauty of #GharSeSewa,” he captioned it.

In the pictures, one can see Sehwag along with his family as he fills food packages. His initiative has received responses and appreciation from a lot of netizens, who are sending love and regards to the former cricketer for his selfless work.

