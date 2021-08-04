Virender Sehwag drops his mobile number on Twitter; leaves fans confused

India’s veteran opening batsman Virender Sehwag is an exuberant and jaunty character on social media. Sehwag is best known for his sarcastic and humorous takes on various happenings in the cricket world. The former cricketer often makes headlines for his amazing and out-of-the-box tweets on Twitter.

Something similar happened on Tuesday, August 3 too as the cricket superstar left the fans bewildered by leaking his phone number. The stars and other notable personalities are mostly secretive regarding their personal information. However, Sehwag caused a storm on social media by revealing his mobile number to his following of 22 million on Twitter.

Sehwag reckoned that he has dropped his phone in the shower and thus the people should call on his alternate number to reach out to him. “Dropped my phone in the shower, getting it fixed, call me on 9112083319,” Sehwag tweeted

Dropped my phone in the shower, getting it fixed, call me on 9112083319— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 3, 2021

As soon as the post by Sehwag went viral, many cricket fans argued that the cricketer’s phone number has been hacked. However, as the tweet wasn’t deleted from his official Twitter handle, a handful of cricket fanatics tried to call on the number given to check its authenticity. The surprising part here is that the call of a few fans was connected and they were asked to leave their message for the cricketer.

Also, the Truecaller reflected Sehwag’s name. The entire thing left the fans confused regarding whether it’s some kind of prank or a marketing gimmick. Within a few hours, many cricket fans were able to deduce that it was a new and unique marketing strategy by the cricketer to attract the attention of the people.

The Nawab of Najafgarh also fetched a lot of appreciation from many cricket fans for coming up with a different marketing strategy. However, Sehwag is yet to reveal the entire story behind providing a phone number on his Twitter handle.

