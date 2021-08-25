Virender Sehwag, In a Happy State Of Mind, Shared This Vignette of Village Life

Virender Sehwag just drove our mid-week blues away. The former cricketer is currently in a village love state of mind and it reflects on his Instagram profile. On Tuesday, Sehwag shared an Instagram reel which will make you want to dance, just like the kid in the post. In the video, the kid can be seen dancing his heart out while being perched up on a buffalo. With the song Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana in the background, the kid can be seen jumping around, falling down and sometimes enacting to sing with a hose pipe, all the while taking a bath and making the buffalo bathe as well.

The animal, surprisingly, does not even budge from his position. Sehwag wrote the words – village love, sheher waale kahaan jaane iska anaand – insinuating the fun that village people have is something that is beyond the understanding of the ones who stay in the city.

Sehwag keeps sharing sneak peeks of his personal diaries on his Instagram profile. Sehwag celebrated Rakshabandhan on Sunday in the most heartwarming way possible. He shared a set of pictures from the Raksha Bandhan festivities and they are as beautiful as ever.

In the pictures, Sehwag can be seen sitting on a sofa while his sisters take turns to tie the rakhi on his hand. He aptly captioned the post, summing up the feeling of sibling love. “Bhai Behen ka Pyaar is extra-special. Sometimes being a brother is better than being a Superhero. Sisters are a gift of God that only special humans get. I thank God for blessing me with lovely sisters.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CS4N-Y0lZOI/

Sehwag’s updates are mostly full of sass, class and style. A few days ago, he shared a picture of himself from the cricket field where he can be seen posing with his bat and a helmet. He accompanied the post with a caption that is oozing with attitude – “Hum baat khatam nahin karte, kahaani khatam karte hain (I don’t end sentences, I end stories).”

Sehwag, who announced his retirement from cricket in 2015, has represented India in 104 Tests, 251 ODIs, and 19 T20Is.

