Virender Sehwag Joins The Fun After Fan Asks Shane Warne if he Understands How Spin Bowling Works

You could be one of the greatest spin bowlers to have played cricket, you might be the second-highest wicket taker in Test cricket history and your reading of the game could be gospel to many but that doesn’t mean you will never face a random question about your understanding of how spin actually works.

Yup. Shane Warne, widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers to have graced the game, was asked by a fan on Twitter whether he understands how spin works. In the now viral tweet, the user was responding to Warne expressing his disappointment at how New Zealand should have played at least one spinner in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final against India in Southampton.

While India have played two spinners, New Zealand have fielded an all-out pace attack. But Warne reckons that spinners will have a say on the pitch since huge foot marks are already developing on it.

“Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300 ! The match is over unless weather comes in !" Warne wrote.

Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300 ! The match is over unless weather comes in !— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 19, 2021

And a user going by the name Macca responded, “Shane do you understand how spin works? The pitch gets dry… this pitch won’t get dry because for the rest of the test, there is due to be rain."

The reply went viral with several users poking fun at Warne including India legend Virender Sehwag who asked the legendary legspinner to frame that response and try to understand spin.

“Frame this, @ShaneWarne and try to understand some spin," wrote Sehwag.

Frame this, @ShaneWarne and try to understand some spin pic.twitter.com/jHpacxg9CQ— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 19, 2021

Warne played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs during a storied international career and finished with a mammoth 1001 wickets across formats.

