IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag on Shubman Gill - 'Be More Aggressive or Bat Down the Order'

Former India opener Virender Sehwag feels Kolkata Knight Riders' young opener, Shubman Gill, need to be a bit more aggressive in the powerplay overs, or else the management needs to drop him down the order. KKR have been patch throughout the IPL and they are currently on a two-match losing streak. Apart from non-performances from their big guns Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthi, what has ailed KKR has been their poor start at the top of the order. Even though young Gill has scored 275 runs in eight matches, a big innings from the youngster has not yet materialised. His strike-rate too has been lowest in the three seasons he has played so far at 116.52.

And Sehwag believes Gill has been given too many opportunities at the top. “Shubman Gill has had many opportunities and now the time has come for KKR to tell him to be a bit more aggressive in the powerplay and if can’t, bring him down in the batting order and send someone else up. If you are to win, the start needs to be good. If the foundation is not laid properly, you can’t build a solid innings on it,” Sehwag said in Cribuzz's post-show after KKR lost to Mumbai Indians on Friday.

He added that the team should figure out what their strengths are and take strong decisions in regard to the final eleven. “Everyone should be given a free mind to play and express themselves on the field because this team is currently looking like a bits-and-pieces side,” he asserted.

The former India cricketer stated that if the foundation of the team is not strong, then like a wall it is bound to fall. Kolkata have also witnessed a change in captaincy. Dinesh Karthik handed the charge to Eoin Morgan, saying he wanted to concentrate on his batting.

Kolkata have failed to impress so far in IPL 2020. Cricket fans and various former cricketers and experts want the Eoin Morgan-led side to make some changes to revive themselves. Sehwag has said that it is important for any captain to sit with his players and discuss weak areas