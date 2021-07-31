Virender Sehwag reacts to India’s dismal batting performance in Sri Lanka

Veteran Indian opener Virender Sehwag on Friday expressed his displeasure over Shikhar Dhawan-led outfit’s abysmal batting performance in the just-concluded three-match T20I series. After winning the first T20I by 38 runs, Team India lost the reaming two encounters by four and seven wickets respectively to surrender the series 1-2 to Sri Lanka. It was also India’s first-ever series loss to Sri Lanka. And, while the loss was justified as eight cricketers were ruled out from the last two games due to COVID-19, there are no explanations for men in blue’s dismal batting performance in the last T20I.

In the final T20I, India played just five batsmen and two of them – Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad – were dismissed for a duck. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the only batsman in the top five to touch the double-digit figure.

Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav was India’s top scorer with 23 runs as they were restricted to 81 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their quota of 20 overs. It was also India’s third-lowest score in the T20Is.

And according to Sehwag, the only positive from India’s last T20I match against Sri Lanka was that “they prevented their lowest total”.

“Three players got out LBW to spinners, which we rarely get to see. And if three of your five batsmen get out leg before, then it creates difficulty,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Sehwag also said that it was not India’s day before adding that in every series there is one match, where viewers witness a batting collapse from either the home team or visitors.

Sehwag also said that even though the game was played on a new wicket, he expected India to score at least 130-135 runs. After Dhawan’s early dismissal, the onus was on the Indian youngsters to rise on the occasion but they failed in doing so as Wanindu Hasaranga shredded visitors batting order. Hasaranga finished the match with four wickets to his name while conceding just nine runs in his quota of 4 overs.

