Virender Sehwag Responds to Ajaz Patel After Spinner Recalls Net Bowler Memories

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag heaped huge praise on New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel after he achieved the historic feat to become the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in an innings in Test.

Sehwag congratulated the left-arm spinner for achieving the massive feat to which Ajaz recalled the memory when the legendary India opener had hit him out of the park during his stint as a net bowler in the past.

“Thank you @virendersehwag, funny story I still remember you smashing me out of the ground at the outer oval at Eden Park when I came in as a net bowler," Ajaz said.

Thank you @virendersehwag, funny story I still remember you smashing me out of the ground at the outer oval at Eden Park when I came in as a net bowler 😂— ajaz patel (@AjazP) December 5, 2021

To which, Sehwag responded,"waqt ki aadat hai, badalta zaroor hail (Time has a habit of changing). What you have achieved in Mumbai is extra-ordinary so much so that India ki jeet se jyada aapke charche hain. May you achieve ever more success and good luck."

Waqt ki aadat hai , badalta zaroor hai. What you have achieved in Mumbai is extra-ordinary so much so that India ki jeet se jyada aapke charche hain. May you achieve ever more success and good luck. https://t.co/yqA34WOGZG— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 6, 2021

Sehwag said that the cricket fraternity is talking more about Ajaz’s achievement than India’s series victory in Mumbai and wished the spinner all the best for the future.

In 11 Tests so far, Ajaz has picked up 43 wickets, 14 of which came during the 2nd Test in Mumbai.

Ajaz considers himself “fortunate" for achieving a massive feat in Test cricket as he opened up on what he tried doing in that magical performance against India.

The 33-year-old Mumbai-born Patel, who migrated to New Zealand as a seven-year-old, said it has been a “dream come true" to be able to play at the city of his birth and come up with a historic feat.

“It has been a special outing for me. It’s dream to come here and play at Wankhede and be able to do something like that (historic feat) is very special. Not only for me but also for my family back home," Patel said in an interview by senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

“I will count myself as fortunate. I thank God to have (got) this opportunity but it was about putting the ball at good areas for a long period of time," he said in a video uploaded by the BCCI.

(With IANS Inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here