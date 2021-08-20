Virender Sehwag Reveals Team India's Secrets; Claims Harbhajan Singh was Biggest Prankster During his Times

Virender Sehwag, even after his retirement finds different ways to be in the news. This time around Sehwag spoke to Network 18’s Showsha, to talk about his clothing line ‘VS’. Not only that, Sehwag also revealed some secrets about Indian players, who played with him.

Asked about the most fashionable teammate, Sehwag gave the prompt reply, “In our time it was Sachin Tendulkar." Sehwag went on to say that Tendulkar was the one who taught the players to wear branded clothes. “Sachin told us to wear branded clothes."

Later asked to name one cricketer who needed fashion advise, Sehwag took Ashish Nehra’s name. “During our times he used to only wear Reebok T-shirts and shorts. But his life has completely changed now. He needed that push in the beginning, and once again Sachin was the one who guided us."

Sehwag also went on to reveal the biggest prankster during his playing days. “It has to be Harbhajan Singh. If you ask anyone from that team, they would name him. In 2001, Harbhajan had got some scary masks from the US. So we put on those masks at night and decided to scare everyone. The first on the list was our computer analyst Nandan. The second one was Reetinder Singh Sodhi, who actually took out his bat to hit us.

“We had to run away quickly from there. That is when we told him, it was only a prank."

Meanwhile, former Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has revealed what Sehwag told him after he got for 293, during a Test in 2010.

“I remember he was batting on 290 against us in Mumbai and I think it was Dravid who told him to hang on as he can get to his 300 the next day. The next morning, he tried to tap it but got out caught and bowled and told me ‘I should have never listened to Rahul and instead gone after you’,” Murali told ESPNCricinfo.

