Virender Sehwag reveals that he knew Virat Kohli was a special talent from his days in domestic cricket

Virat Kohli celebrated his 34th birthday on November 5 and the entire cricketing community extended heartfelt wishes to the former India captain. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also celebrated Kohli’s birthday by sharing an interesting anecdote. While speaking to Cricbuzz, the swashbuckling opener revealed a fascinating story from Kohli’s days in domestic cricket.

“I first came to know about Kohli when our coach, Ajit Chaudhary told me about him. Kohli played under him for U16, U19 sides. He had said that Kohli will represent India one day. We were playing for Delhi in a T20 tournament. Kohli played a shot that went through long-on and long-off, and none of the fielder could stop it. It was then, when I realised that this guy has a special talent,” Sehwag was quoted as saying on Cricbuzz.

Kohli is on a dream run in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The prolific batter was going through a lean patch for the last three years but has rediscovered his brilliant best.

The star India batter has amassed 246 runs in the tournament so far at an astonishing average of 123. In fact, Kohli has now become the all-time leading run-scorer in T20 World Cups. He surpassed Mahela Jayawardene’s record of 1016 runs during India’s clash against Bangladesh.

It is worth mentioning that Kohli has played a huge role in India’s qualification for the semi-finals. Kohli turned back the clock with a magnificent knock of 82 off 53 balls in the high-stakes clash against Pakistan. Kohli’s memorable knock ensured that India won that crucial game.

India will now take on England in the blockbuster second semi-final in Adelaide on November 10. Kohli has always enjoyed batting in Australian conditions, particularly in Adelaide. In 14 international innings at the Adelaide Oval across all formats, Kohli has smashed 907 runs at a mind-boggling average of 75.58. Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will hope that Kohli scores heavily in the semi-final as well and propel Team India to the final of the T20 World Cup.

