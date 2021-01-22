Virender Sehwag Shares T Natarajan’s Homecoming Video in his Own Style

Natarajan went on to become the first Indian player who made his debut in all three formats of the game within the same tour.

There has been a lot said and written about Team India’s spectacular Test series win against Australia in the recently concluded tour Down Under. As the team returned back home, many players were lauded for their impressive outings on foreign soil. Among them, Indian pacer Thangarasu Natarajan received a rousing welcome upon arriving at his village. The 29-year-old pacer’s arrival at Chinnappampatti village in Salem district, in Tamil Nadu, resulted in lots of excitement among its residents. The left-arm pacer was taken out in a chariot procession as people cheered him on and thronged to get a glimpse of their most famous resident.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag in awe of Natarajan’s performance during the concluded Australia tour shared a video clip of the pacer’s grand welcome. Sehwag, who is quite active on social media, took to the photo-video sharing platform with his 5.9 million fans.

The former India international captioned the video with a witty dialogue.

Watch the grand welcome video here:

His post has already generated quite a buzz on Instagram and has garnered more than a million views and thousands of likes and hundreds of comments within hours of posting.

Meanwhile, Natarajan’s last couple of months have been nothing short of a dream run. The pacer first impressed everyone in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise, he gained popularity as a death overs specialist for his ability to bowl Yorkers in the crunch period. Following the T20 league conclusion, he was picked as a ‘net-bowler’ for the tour of Australia. His inclusion in the Indian T20I squad came in due to Varun Chakravarthy’s injury.

Natarajan went on to become the first Indian player who made his debut in all three formats of the game within the same tour. He was also a key member of the Test team that won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Earlier in the T20I series, he was exceptional as he picked up six wickets at an economy of 6.91, while he only featured in the final ODI in Canberra where he scalped two wickets. However, in the fourth and final Test at The Gabba, he got a chance after Jasprit Bumrah missed due to an injury. In the Brisbane Test, Natarajan picked up three crucial wickets.