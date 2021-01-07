- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
Virender Sehwag Shares Video of Biker Helping Rickshaw Pullers, Says ‘Insaaniyat Zindabad’
Whether it is the stranger who gave a homeless man $500 for buying a new pair of glasses or the person who left a $5,600 tip to the staff of a restaurant, such incidents of kindness melt the hearts of social media users.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 7, 2021, 1:22 PM IST
Stories of people coming forward to help strangers are always heartwarming. Whether it is the stranger who gave a homeless man $500 for buying a new pair of glasses or the person who left a $5,600 tip to the staff of a restaurant, such incidents of kindness melt the hearts of social media users.
A video clip shared by former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is an example of one such incident where a complete stranger steps forward and offers help when none is expected. In the 15-second video, viewers can see that a biker approaches a man and a woman. The man in the video was walking while holding the handle of the cart and the woman was pushing it.
Within a few seconds of him approaching the cart, the woman can be seen moving forward and sitting next to the man while the biker helped them in pushing the cart. Sharing the video, Sehwag said, “Insaaniyat Zindabad,” [Long Live Humanity].
He informed his followers on Twitter that the biker noticed these people were pulling the cycle rickshaw so he requested the woman to sit and helped them by pushing their rickshaw to the main road.
Insaaniyat Zindabad.
A Biker saw a couple pulling a loaded cycle rickshaw on a bridge with wife pushing the rickshaw.
Biker requested the lady to sit on rickshaw and pushed it with his bike till they reached the main road. pic.twitter.com/ks0cPugEPT
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 5, 2021
The video soon went viral with 28,000 people liking it on Twitter. It gained more than 2 lakh views on the platform. Responding to the video, some people said that the biker is from the National Capital Region (NCR) and he has a YouTube channel where he shares videos of similar nature.
A longer version of the video was also shared in the comments section where the YouTuber can be seen helping many people who were stuck on the roads.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JfZ44B6ZmTc&feature=youtu.be
The biker is quite popular and has more than 8 lakh subscribers on YouTube. He goes by the name Rammy Ryder where more than 36,000 people follow him.
A Twitter user appreciated him and said that people from the group are usually out to help others.
Another Twitter user shared his experience and said that he and his friends have also often helped rickshaw pullers and were happy to do so.
However, there were some people who were critical of the person who helped the cart pullers. One user said that it was dangerous for the person to be doing this on the bridge as it is a risk for other vehicles.
Another person cast doubts on the man’s real motive and said that bikers are at their best behaviour after putting on GoPro cameras. Go Pro is an action camera which can be installed on bike helmets.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking