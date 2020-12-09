Virender Sehwag Slams Glenn Maxwell Again, Says Australian Just Comes to IPL to Enjoy Free Drinks

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag, in the past has been critical of Glenn Maxwell and now has taken another jibe at the 32-year-old. Sehwag has gone on to say that the latter just comes to enjoy and have free drinks in his hotel room during the IPL. Earlier Sehwag had said that Maxwell was a Rs 10cr cheerleader for KXIP.

The Australian had responded to Sehwag's comment, saying, "It's ok. Viru is pretty outspoken with his dislike of me, and that's fine. He's allowed to say whatever he likes. He's in the media for such statements, so that's fine. I deal with that and move on, and take it with a grain of salt with Sehwag."

But Maxwell hit a purple patch of form during the limited-overs series against India where he scored 78 runs in the T20Is and 167 in the ODIs, slamming his critics.

Sehwag was quick to point out that his attitude changes while playing in the IPL, and is much more responsible in the Australian side. Also that all he cares about during the IPL is golf, rather than cricket.

Sehwag said, “His attitude changes when he plays for Australia. When he goes to Australia, he knows that if he has two or three bad innings, he will be left out of the Australian team and it will be difficult to make a comeback.”

“He (Maxwell) doesn’t take pressure at all (In IPL). He is there only for enjoyment. He will do everything in the match encourage players, roam around, dance other than scoring runs. As soon as the match is over, if he is getting free drinks, he will take that to his room or go to the room and have a lot of drinks.

“So, I never felt that he is that serious about the game. When he comes to the IPL, he is more serious about his golf than cricket. Because if you are that serious, the performance shows, Virender Sehwag said.

This year in 13 matches, Maxwell scored 108 runs in 13 matches, and picked up there wickets. Till now in the 82 matches he has played in the league over the years, he has scored 1505 runs at an average of 22, with 95 as his highest score. To go with that, he has also managed to pick up 19 wickets, which does not do justice to his talent and potential.