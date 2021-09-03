Virender Sehwag Speaks About the Abuses Hurled at him by Pakistani Cricketers on ODI Debut

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag wascounted among the most feared batsman in world cricket during his heyday. Prior to earning his reputation as a swashbuckler, Sehwag was also often targeted by the opposition players as they hoped to intimidate him by sledging. One such incident took place in the summer of 1999, when Sehwag made his One Day International (ODI) debut for India against bitter-rivals Pakistan in Mohali. Batting at number seven, Sehwag was able to score just one run while facing just two deliveries before legendary Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar trapped him in front of the wickets.

It was the sixth match and last Group stage match in the Pepsi Cup. Only three teams – India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — were playing in the tournament.Pakistan were on the top when Sehwag walked to bat as they have sent India’s top five back to the stands for just 145 runs in 39.3 overs. When he walked to bat, following Sourav Ganguly’s departure, he was welcomed withsome colourful words by the Pakistan cricketers.

“I was around 20-21 years old then. When I went in to bat, the players like Shahid Afridi, Shoaib, Yousuf and all other Pakistan team members, welcomed me by abusing a lot,” Sehwag told RJ Raunak in his new show, 13 Jawab Nahi.

The ace cricketer also claimed that he did not even know the meaning of a few words that were used by his opponents on his arrival to the crease. He further revealed that he did not say much in response as it was his first and he was “nervous.”

Speaking about the incident, the 42-year-old also revealed that he stills get “goosebumps” every time India is up against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, India were beaten by Pakistan by seven wickets in the Mohali ODI. The teans also met in the final of the Pepsi Cup and Men in Green took the trophy home as they defeated their neighbours by 123 runs in the summit clash.

