Virender Sehwag Steps Down as Kings XI Punjab Mentor

Loading...
He took to social media to announce his decision. In a Twitter post Sehwag wrote, "All good things must come to an end and I've had a wonderful time at Kings 11 Punjab, for 2 seasons as a player and 3 as a mentor. My association with Kings 11 comes to an end and I am thankful for the time I have had here and wish the team all the very best for the times ahead."
All good things must come to an end and I've had a wonderful time at Kings 11 Punjab, for 2 seasons as a player and 3 as a mentor. My association with Kings 11 comes to an end and I am thankful for the time I have had here and wish the team all the very best for the times ahead.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 3, 2018
The 40-year-old played 104 IPL matches in his career and scored 2728 runs at an average of 27.55. This included two tons and 16 fifties.
Recently, Punjab had appointed former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson as their head coach, who replaced Brad Hodge. The latter was initially called for a three-year contract, but was removed after the first year only.
First Published: November 3, 2018, 8:57 PM IST