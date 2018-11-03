Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Virender Sehwag Steps Down as Kings XI Punjab Mentor

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 3, 2018, 8:57 PM IST
Virender Sehwag Steps Down as Kings XI Punjab Mentor

File image of Virender Sehwag and Priety Zinta. (BCCI Image)

Loading...
Former India opener Virender Sehwag ended his association with IPL franshise Kings XI Punjab on Saturday, after mentoring them from 2016 to 2018. He represented Kings for two years as player, before taking the role of a mentor.

He took to social media to announce his decision. In a Twitter post Sehwag wrote, "All good things must come to an end and I've had a wonderful time at Kings 11 Punjab, for 2 seasons as a player and 3 as a mentor. My association with Kings 11 comes to an end and I am thankful for the time I have had here and wish the team all the very best for the times ahead."




The 40-year-old played 104 IPL matches in his career and scored 2728 runs at an average of 27.55. This included two tons and 16 fifties.

Recently, Punjab had appointed former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson as their head coach, who replaced Brad Hodge. The latter was initially called for a three-year contract, but was removed after the first year only.

Related Story

Brad HodgeKings XI punjabMike Hessonvirender sehwag
First Published: November 3, 2018, 8:57 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...