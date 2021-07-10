Virender Sehwag Thinks Cricketers Born in July Become Team India Captain

Though Virender Sehwag has retired from international cricket, he never fails to entertain fans through social media posts. The former Indian opener has now stated that legendary Indian cricketers are born in July. He retweeted his three years old post which has an interesting take about birth dates and cricket. Sehwag also shared the screenshot of the same tweet on Facebook. Sehwag motivated cricket enthusiasts, saying, “July me paida ho jaao captain ban jaao.”

“July 7th- MS Dhoni, July 8th- Sourav Ganguly July 9th-? July 10th- Sunil Gavaskar. The missing 9th. Somewhere, a future India captain and icon will be born or celebrating his birthday today,” he added.

Three Indian cricketers celebrate their birthday in July. MS Dhoni (July 7), Sourav Ganguly (July 8) and Sunil Gavaskar (July 10). A common similarity between these players apart from their month of birth is that all of them have led the Indian cricket side.

They are also among the most successful captains for their teams. While Gavaskar is counted among the great players of cricket, “Captain Cool” Dhoni has played an important role in India’s victory in the 2007 T20I and 2011 ODI World Cup under his captaincy. We all remember the iconic moment at the Lords when Ganguly, then captain, took off his jersey and punched it in the air. He even led India to the 2003 World Cup Final where they faced Australia and lost the match by 125 runs.

Meanwhile, Sehwag has scored 8,586 runs in 104 Tests in his career which includes 23 centuries and 32 half-centuries. Apart from this, in 251 ODIs, he has scored a total of 8,273 runs with the help of 15 centuries and 38 half-centuries. He scored 2 half-centuries in 19 T20 Internationals and scored a total of 394 runs.

