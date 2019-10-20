Virender Sehwag Turns 41, Responds to Wishes in Own Quirky Way

Former India opener Virender Sehwag celebrated his 41st birthday on Sunday. The swashbuckling batsman was known to rip apart oppositions with his strokeplay.
Hailed as one of the biggest match-winners in India's Test history, Sehwag is the only Indian to score two triple-tons.
In fact he reached close to scoring a third one too when he blasted 293 against Sri Lanka at the Brabourne stadium.
The BCCI wished the player on Twitter, and as usual he had his own quirky way of responding to it.
The BCCI tweeted, "Happy Birthday Mr. Triple Centurion @virendersehwag."
Happy Birthday Mr. Triple Centurion @virendersehwag 😎😎👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/CavtNuG6ze— BCCI (@BCCI) October 19, 2019
To this Sehwag responded in style. He said, "It’s all about timing and what a timing , sharp at mid night with the video upload! Many thanks."
It’s all about timing and what a timing , sharp at mid night with the video upload! Many thanks @BCCI https://t.co/22229mEx4S— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 20, 2019
Some of the other players too wished Sehwag on his birthday.
Happy birthday @virendersehwag. Thank you for the constant motivation. And of course - the laughs. 😊 Have a great day! #HappybirthdaySehwag pic.twitter.com/bMnmdfXdCm— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) October 20, 2019
Aapki baat hi niraali hai Bhrata, Jalwe aaj bhi kaaayam hain aapke. Many thanks for your special wishes https://t.co/D5on26qodH— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 20, 2019
