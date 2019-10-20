Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Virender Sehwag Turns 41, Responds to Wishes in Own Quirky Way

Former India opener Virender Sehwag celebrated his 41st birthday on Sunday. The swashbuckling batsman was known to rip apart oppositions with his strokeplay.

Cricketnext Staff |October 20, 2019, 9:44 AM IST
Hailed as one of the biggest match-winners in India's Test history, Sehwag is the only Indian to score two triple-tons.

In fact he reached close to scoring a third one too when he blasted 293 against Sri Lanka at the Brabourne stadium.

The BCCI wished the player on Twitter, and as usual he had his own quirky way of responding to it.

The BCCI tweeted, "Happy Birthday Mr. Triple Centurion @virendersehwag."

To this Sehwag responded in style. He said, "It’s all about timing and what a timing , sharp at mid night with the video upload! Many thanks."

Some of the other players too wished Sehwag on his birthday.

Off The Fieldvirender sehwag

