Virender Sehwag Turns 42 - Check Out Some of His Funniest Tweets, Humour Guaranteed

Even after retirement from professional cricket, he has remained true to his nature and is well known for his explosive comments on Twitter.

Virender Sehwag, former batsman, is one of the most explosive openers Indian cricket team has ever had. Even after retirement from professional cricket, he has remained true to his nature and is well known for his explosive comments on Twitter. The only difference is back then his destructive ball striking gave nightmares to the opponents, while now his jokes bring smiles on everyone’s faces. As Sehwag turns 42 today, let us treat ourselves with some of his most humorous posts on Twitter.

1. Sehwag’s batting inspiration – Angad

The situation is very different this year as Covid-19 has thrown normal lives out of gear. But Sehwag made sure to keep his fans and followers entertained in these tough times. During the lockdown when the epic Ramayana series was re-telecasted on Doordarshan, Sehwag revealed his source of inspiration while batting.

“So here is where I took my batting inspiration from. Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai. #Angad ji Rocks”

This IPL, Sehwag has been very much impressed by Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia.

2.

3.

“Happy Birthday to you” is too mainstream for Sehwag. He does it in his own style. Here are some examples:

4. Bradman Jayanti – Don Bread Man

5. National Helicopter Day

6. Happy Birthday Zakeshwar Baba

Virender Sehwag, married to Aarti Ahlawat, has a few marriage tips and gyaan for the less informed. Take lessons.

7. Non-striking partner

8. Husband as Split AC!

9. Work-Life Balance

Sehwag never shies away from praising or mocking his colleagues, or even Gods for that matter.

10. Sehwag mocks “God ji” Tendulkar

11. Holi Goli and Kohli

12. KP to CP

13. Special gloves for Parthiv Patel

Sehwag’s gyaan is not just limited to cricket. He reserves fair share of humour for others too.

14. Michael Phelps vs Bappi Lahiri

15. Usain Bolt in F1 race

16. SereNa can’t say Na

Virender Sehwag was one of the greatest openers in the history of Test cricket. 8586 runs in 104 Tests at an average of 49.34 and stunning strike rate of 82.23 including 23 hundreds and 32 fifties - Sehwag was a revolutionary in the longest format of the game who redefined opening the batting in Test cricket.

He scored big runs (including two triple hundreds) at a phenomenal rate - his strike rate of 82.23 is the highest in the history of the format.

