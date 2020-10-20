Virender Sehwag Turns 42 - Check Out Some of His Funniest Tweets, Humour Guaranteed

Even after retirement from professional cricket, he has remained true to his nature and is well known for his explosive comments on Twitter.

Virender Sehwag, former batsman, is one of the most explosive openers Indian cricket team has ever had. Even after retirement from professional cricket, he has remained true to his nature and is well known for his explosive comments on Twitter. The only difference is back then his destructive ball striking gave nightmares to the opponents, while now his jokes bring smiles on everyone’s faces. As Sehwag turns 42 today, let us treat ourselves with some of his most humorous posts on Twitter.

1. Sehwag’s batting inspiration – Angad

The situation is very different this year as Covid-19 has thrown normal lives out of gear. But Sehwag made sure to keep his fans and followers entertained in these tough times. During the lockdown when the epic Ramayana series was re-telecasted on Doordarshan, Sehwag revealed his source of inspiration while batting.

“So here is where I took my batting inspiration from. Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai. #Angad ji Rocks”

So here is where i took my batting inspiration from :) Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai . #Angad ji Rocks pic.twitter.com/iUBrDyRQUF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2020

This IPL, Sehwag has been very much impressed by Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia.

Tewatia kuchh bhi kar sakte hain. Agar Covid vaccine banane ka ek mauka mil gaya, toh jaisa unka time chal raha hai , lagta hai bana denge. What a season for him. #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/WYY5mojrKC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2020

Tewatia ek Kranti hai, Bowleron ki shaanti hai. Tewatia ek Baan hai, Rajasthan ke liye Tewatia hi Praan hai. All hail Lord Tewatia! What a win this. Unbelievable fightback by young Riyan Parag and Tewatia. Great win for Rajasthan. #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/wlis4zuD5Z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 11, 2020

“Happy Birthday to you” is too mainstream for Sehwag. He does it in his own style. Here are some examples:

4. Bradman Jayanti – Don Bread Man

Pic 1- Don Pic 2- Bread Pic 3- Man Hpy Birthday Don Bradman, the greatest that could ever have been#BradmanJayanti pic.twitter.com/guETL76xiW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2016

5. National Helicopter Day

6. Happy Birthday Zakeshwar Baba

Happy Birthday Zakeshwar Baba. The man who has the best advice and interesting gyaan on everything. Khaao Mast Kheer,because it is janamdin of Zaheer. pic.twitter.com/RG4R6KnKgI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 7, 2020

Virender Sehwag, married to Aarti Ahlawat, has a few marriage tips and gyaan for the less informed. Take lessons.

7. Non-striking partner

With wife be like u r at non-striker end.Let her do the talking & run when you need to #mybestpartner#ViruKaGyaan pic.twitter.com/x8R2qZN7dF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2016

8. Husband as Split AC!

Husband condition is like Split AC. How much ever noise outside , inside the house cool,silent and remote controlled. Shaant,shushil pati. pic.twitter.com/f80oWkaQSz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 14, 2017

9. Work-Life Balance

Congrats @ashwinravi99 for an incredible 7th Man of the series. Only a married man can understand d urgency of going home early.#FamilyTime — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 11, 2016

Sehwag never shies away from praising or mocking his colleagues, or even Gods for that matter.

10. Sehwag mocks “God ji” Tendulkar

🙏 Aashirwad me bhi God ji , apni IPL team ke Maalik ke brand ka zikr karna nahi bhoolte. Sahi me, Duniya hila dete hain aap God ji https://t.co/RA5eSbOpX7 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 5, 2016

11. Holi Goli and Kohli

Haazme ki goli, Rangon ki holi, Aur batting me kohli Poore India ko pasand hain — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 16, 2016

12. KP to CP

A very happy birthday @KP24. When we used to play for Delhi,I always thought, This KP will send the ball to CP 😃 pic.twitter.com/hRJWoUPiDW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 27, 2016

13. Special gloves for Parthiv Patel

Nikke @parthiv9 , Bhai wicket keeping gloves hain wahaan ya bhejoon ! https://t.co/qJe34WlEqh — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2018

Sehwag’s gyaan is not just limited to cricket. He reserves fair share of humour for others too.

14. Michael Phelps vs Bappi Lahiri

Michael Phelps only man likely to beat Bappi Lahiri.#GoldKiBarsaat — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 10, 2016

15. Usain Bolt in F1 race

Congrats,but this is not fair Bolt Ji,you should be in F1 race without a Car & I think u will still win with ur feet https://t.co/72oX3sBwKi — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2016

16. SereNa can’t say Na

Her name is SereNa and she never says 'Na' to winning titles. #AbTohAadatSiHai saare Titles jeetne ki. #SerenaWilliams#Wimbledon2016 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 9, 2016

Virender Sehwag was one of the greatest openers in the history of Test cricket. 8586 runs in 104 Tests at an average of 49.34 and stunning strike rate of 82.23 including 23 hundreds and 32 fifties - Sehwag was a revolutionary in the longest format of the game who redefined opening the batting in Test cricket.

He scored big runs (including two triple hundreds) at a phenomenal rate - his strike rate of 82.23 is the highest in the history of the format.