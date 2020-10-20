Virender Sehwag Turns 42 - Check Out Some of His Funniest Tweets, Humour Guaranteed

- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonMatch Ended125/5(20.0) RR 6.25
CHE
RAJ126/3(20.0) RR 6.25
Rajasthan beat Chennai by 7 wickets
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunMatch Ended176/6(20.0) RR 8.8
MUM
PUN176/6(20.0) RR 8.8
Punjab tied with Mumbai (Punjab win 2nd Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Virender Sehwag Turns 42 - Check Out Some of His Funniest Tweets, Humour Guaranteed
Even after retirement from professional cricket, he has remained true to his nature and is well known for his explosive comments on Twitter.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 20, 2020, 12:23 PM IST
Virender Sehwag, former batsman, is one of the most explosive openers Indian cricket team has ever had. Even after retirement from professional cricket, he has remained true to his nature and is well known for his explosive comments on Twitter. The only difference is back then his destructive ball striking gave nightmares to the opponents, while now his jokes bring smiles on everyone’s faces. As Sehwag turns 42 today, let us treat ourselves with some of his most humorous posts on Twitter.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
1. Sehwag’s batting inspiration – Angad
The situation is very different this year as Covid-19 has thrown normal lives out of gear. But Sehwag made sure to keep his fans and followers entertained in these tough times. During the lockdown when the epic Ramayana series was re-telecasted on Doordarshan, Sehwag revealed his source of inspiration while batting.
“So here is where I took my batting inspiration from. Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai. #Angad ji Rocks”
So here is where i took my batting inspiration from :)
Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai . #Angad ji Rocks pic.twitter.com/iUBrDyRQUF
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2020
This IPL, Sehwag has been very much impressed by Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia.
2.
Tewatia kuchh bhi kar sakte hain.
Agar Covid vaccine banane ka ek mauka mil gaya, toh jaisa unka time chal raha hai , lagta hai bana denge. What a season for him. #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/WYY5mojrKC
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2020
3.
Tewatia ek Kranti hai, Bowleron ki shaanti hai. Tewatia ek Baan hai, Rajasthan ke liye Tewatia hi Praan hai.
All hail Lord Tewatia!
What a win this. Unbelievable fightback by young Riyan Parag and Tewatia. Great win for Rajasthan. #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/wlis4zuD5Z
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 11, 2020
“Happy Birthday to you” is too mainstream for Sehwag. He does it in his own style. Here are some examples:
4. Bradman Jayanti – Don Bread Man
Pic 1- Don
Pic 2- Bread
Pic 3- Man
Hpy Birthday Don Bradman, the greatest that could ever have been#BradmanJayanti pic.twitter.com/guETL76xiW
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2016
5. National Helicopter Day
Happy Birthday @msdhoni .
May you keep doing Anhoni ko Honi.#NationalHelicopterDay pic.twitter.com/PGHp9M6gNT
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2016
6. Happy Birthday Zakeshwar Baba
Happy Birthday Zakeshwar Baba.
The man who has the best advice and interesting gyaan on everything.
Khaao Mast Kheer,because it is janamdin of Zaheer. pic.twitter.com/RG4R6KnKgI
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 7, 2020
Virender Sehwag, married to Aarti Ahlawat, has a few marriage tips and gyaan for the less informed. Take lessons.
7. Non-striking partner
With wife be like u r at non-striker end.Let her do the talking & run when you need to #mybestpartner#ViruKaGyaan pic.twitter.com/x8R2qZN7dF
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2016
8. Husband as Split AC!
Husband condition is like Split AC. How much ever noise outside , inside the house cool,silent and remote controlled.
Shaant,shushil pati. pic.twitter.com/f80oWkaQSz
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 14, 2017
9. Work-Life Balance
Congrats @ashwinravi99 for an incredible 7th Man of the series.
Only a married man can understand d urgency of going home early.#FamilyTime
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 11, 2016
Sehwag never shies away from praising or mocking his colleagues, or even Gods for that matter.
10. Sehwag mocks “God ji” Tendulkar
🙏 Aashirwad me bhi God ji , apni IPL team ke Maalik ke brand ka zikr karna nahi bhoolte.
Sahi me, Duniya hila dete hain aap God ji https://t.co/RA5eSbOpX7
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 5, 2016
11. Holi Goli and Kohli
Haazme ki goli, Rangon ki holi,
Aur batting me kohli
Poore India ko pasand hain
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 16, 2016
12. KP to CP
A very happy birthday @KP24.
When we used to play for Delhi,I always thought,
This KP will send the ball to CP 😃 pic.twitter.com/hRJWoUPiDW
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 27, 2016
13. Special gloves for Parthiv Patel
Nikke @parthiv9 , Bhai wicket keeping gloves hain wahaan ya bhejoon ! https://t.co/qJe34WlEqh
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2018
Sehwag’s gyaan is not just limited to cricket. He reserves fair share of humour for others too.
14. Michael Phelps vs Bappi Lahiri
Michael Phelps only man likely to beat Bappi Lahiri.#GoldKiBarsaat
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 10, 2016
15. Usain Bolt in F1 race
Congrats,but this is not fair Bolt Ji,you should be in F1 race without a Car & I think u will still win with ur feet https://t.co/72oX3sBwKi
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2016
16. SereNa can’t say Na
Her name is SereNa and she never says 'Na' to winning titles. #AbTohAadatSiHai saare Titles jeetne ki. #SerenaWilliams#Wimbledon2016
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 9, 2016
Virender Sehwag was one of the greatest openers in the history of Test cricket. 8586 runs in 104 Tests at an average of 49.34 and stunning strike rate of 82.23 including 23 hundreds and 32 fifties - Sehwag was a revolutionary in the longest format of the game who redefined opening the batting in Test cricket.
He scored big runs (including two triple hundreds) at a phenomenal rate - his strike rate of 82.23 is the highest in the history of the format.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking