Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer React After India Miss Out on Semifinals Spot in T20 World Cup

Former cricketers reacted on Twitter after New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets in the Super 12 contest as India were eliminated from the semifinals race. India, who were one of the favourites to lift the trophy before the start of the tournament, had a disappointing start to the campaign with defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand which hurt their chances. Virat Kohli and Co. bounced back in the tournament with back-to-back massive wins over Afghanistan and Scotland but it was too late for them as New Zealand sealed a place in the semis with four wins out of five matches.

It is also Virat Kohli’s last assignment as the T20I captain for India as his and Ravi Shastri’s partnership also ended on a dull note. Shastri’s tenure as the head coach of the Indian team will also end with the T20 World Cup.

Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer shared memes on Twitter after India’s challenge for the semifinals spot came to an end.

Veteran India batter VVS Laxman heaped praise on the New Zealand team for their comprehensive win over Afghanistan.

“It’s New Zealand then! Brilliant in the field & clinical in a modest chase, the Kiwis clinch the last semifinal berth of the World Cup. Afghanistan were outclassed in a must-win game for them too, and will reflect on what might have been #NZvsAFG #T20WorldCup," Laxman tweeted.

Around 6:30 pm, New Zealand hit the winning runs against Afghanistan much to the disappointment of the Indian fans, who were hoping against hope that a miracle will happen under the blazing afternoon sun at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The mood in the Indian camp was evident when BCCI’s official media WhatsApp group had a message for the journalists “The optional training session in the evening has been cancelled."

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan claims that India should bounce back next year with better planning for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Shastri and Kohli, who will lead the country for one last time in the shortest format, would aim to finish India’s underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note with a victory over Namibia in the team’s final Super 12 match on Monday.

