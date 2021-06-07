Virender Sehwag’s ‘Karate Kid’ Birthday Wish For Ajinkya Rahane is Winning The Internet

- 2nd ODI - 04 Jun, 2021Match Ended157/10(49.2) RR 3.18
NED
IRE158/2(43.0) RR 3.67
Ireland beat Netherlands by 8 wickets
- 1st Test - 02 - 06 Jun, 2021Match Ended378/10(122.4) RR 3.08169/6(52.3) RR 3.22
NZ
ENG275/10(101.1) RR 2.72170/3(70.0) RR 2.43
England drew with New Zealand
- 1st Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 2nd Test - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:00 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
23:00 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
23:00 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
19:00 IST - Southampton
- 2nd T20I - 27 Jun, SunUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 3rd T20I - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 4th T20I - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 5th T20I - 3 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- One-off Test - 7 Jul, WedUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Bulawayo
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd T20I - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 15 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:30 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 5th T20I - 17 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Harare
- 1st ODI - 21 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd ODI - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 1st T20I - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
19:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
ZIM
BAN
14:30 IST - Harare
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 28 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 31 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 4th T20I - 1 Aug, SunUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 5th T20I - 3 Aug, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd Test - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- One-off Test - 27 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
05:00 IST - Hobart
- 1st Test - 8 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 16 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
ENG
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 5 Jan, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 5th Test - 14 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
ENG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 30 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
09:10 IST - Perth
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 2 Feb, WedUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:40 IST - Hobart
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:40 IST - Sydney
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
03:30 IST -
- One-off T20I - 8 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:30 IST - Sydney
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Brisbane
- 3rd T20I - 15 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Carrara
- 4th T20I - 18 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:40 IST - Adelaide
- 5th T20I - 20 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
10:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
19:30 IST -
Virender Sehwag’s ‘Karate Kid’ Birthday Wish For Ajinkya Rahane is Winning The Internet
Virender Sehwag on Sunday extended his greetings to “the Karate Kid” of India as Ajinkya Rahane celebrated his 33rd birthday.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: June 7, 2021, 11:05 AM IST
Wishes poured in from all around the world as India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane celebrated his 33rd birthday on Sunday. However, one message which stood out the most on Twitter came from former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.
Sharing a childhood picture of Rahane in Karate uniform, Sehwag recalled the 33-year-old’s incredible leadership skills during India’s 2-1 Test series win over Australia earlier this year, saying that it “will always be etched in every Cricket lover’s memory.”
The Karate Kid in you was seen in Australia. After the 36 all out in Adelaide , the way you led from the front in a historic test series victory will always be etched in every Cricket lover’s memory. Happy Birthday @ajinkyarahane88 Kee May pic.twitter.com/ZCIEPA2hJC
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 6, 2021
In his Tweet, Sehwag is talking about India’s historic series win over Australia Down Under in 2020-21. In the mega event, Rahane was called to lead India after the tourists were humiliated in the tournament opener, where they were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36, by eight wickets at the hands of Australia.
To make the matter worse, India’s regular skipper Virat Kohli returned home after that game to witness the birth of his first child. In the second match of the series, Rahane led from the front and scored a gritty century as India won the match by eight wickets to level the series 1-1.
In the third Test, Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin faced 161 and 128 balls respectively on the last day as India managed to draw the match at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. However, India’s most memorable win came in the last Test, when they breached the Gabba fortress by beating Australia by two wickets to take the series 2-1.
Meanwhile, Rahane is currently in isolation in Southampton and would be next seen in action during the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. The summit clash would take place from June 18 to 22 and will be played at the Rose Bowl stadium.
After the WTC final, team India will lock horns with England for a five-match Test series. The tournament will kick-start on August 4.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking