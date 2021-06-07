Virender Sehwag’s ‘Karate Kid’ Birthday Wish For Ajinkya Rahane is Winning The Internet

Wishes poured in from all around the world as India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane celebrated his 33rd birthday on Sunday. However, one message which stood out the most on Twitter came from former Indian opener Virender Sehwag.

Sharing a childhood picture of Rahane in Karate uniform, Sehwag recalled the 33-year-old’s incredible leadership skills during India’s 2-1 Test series win over Australia earlier this year, saying that it “will always be etched in every Cricket lover’s memory.”

The Karate Kid in you was seen in Australia. After the 36 all out in Adelaide , the way you led from the front in a historic test series victory will always be etched in every Cricket lover’s memory. Happy Birthday @ajinkyarahane88 Kee May pic.twitter.com/ZCIEPA2hJC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 6, 2021

In his Tweet, Sehwag is talking about India’s historic series win over Australia Down Under in 2020-21. In the mega event, Rahane was called to lead India after the tourists were humiliated in the tournament opener, where they were bowled out for their lowest Test score of 36, by eight wickets at the hands of Australia.

To make the matter worse, India’s regular skipper Virat Kohli returned home after that game to witness the birth of his first child. In the second match of the series, Rahane led from the front and scored a gritty century as India won the match by eight wickets to level the series 1-1.

In the third Test, Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin faced 161 and 128 balls respectively on the last day as India managed to draw the match at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. However, India’s most memorable win came in the last Test, when they breached the Gabba fortress by beating Australia by two wickets to take the series 2-1.

Meanwhile, Rahane is currently in isolation in Southampton and would be next seen in action during the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. The summit clash would take place from June 18 to 22 and will be played at the Rose Bowl stadium.

After the WTC final, team India will lock horns with England for a five-match Test series. The tournament will kick-start on August 4.

