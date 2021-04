'Virus is Right at My Doorstep', Ashwin Urges People to Take Precaution Against COVID-19

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing daily due to the second wave, several states have imposed curfews and other restrictions in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus. On Friday, India and Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter and sounded out warning bells, urging people to take precautions. “All I can say right now!! We are all spoiling towards ….sday. The virus is right at my doorstep, it will be at yours tomorrow,” he tweeted.

“Let’s try and follow best practices and my sincere prayers,” Ashwin added.

Earlier this week, Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife. Prithi had tweeted a query on parents testing positive for the novel virus.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Chennai Superkings Eye Comeback Against Punjab Kings

“Parents who have tested + and have young children(under 8) showing symptoms, what did your docs recommend? Did you test them? Or just treated fever/ cough?” she had tweeted.

Ashwin’s Delhi Capitals teammate Axar Patel had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the start of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Another teammate of his, South Africa’s had also tested positive for the virus but has been cleared to join the DC team bubble after three negative tests.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Meanwhile, Axar has been isolating and DC have roped in Shams Mulani as temporary cover for the all-rounder.

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals faced their first defeat of the season as Rajasthan Royals held their nerves with David Miller hitting a fifty before Chris Morris stepped up to fire his team to a three-wicket win in Mumbai on Thursday. Chasing a below-part target of 148, RR made 150/7 in 19.4 overs for their first win of the season.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here