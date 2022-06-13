Visakhapatnam Weather Update, India vs South Africa, Third T20I match: Weather Forecast for Tuesday’s (June 14) IND vs SA Third T20I match

Indian cricket team’s dream of winning record 13 consecutive T20I matches got shattered after the Men in Blue suffered a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in the first match of the series. Proteas carried on their winning momentum as they secured a four-wicket win in the second T20I match.

Batting first, India posted a paltry total of 148/6 in 20 overs. South Africa, during their run chase, suffered an early jolt as Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up quick three wickets to put the Proteas under pressure. Bhuvneshwar eventually managed to scalp four wickets but his terrific bowling display proved to be inconsequential as South Africa reached the target with 10 balls remaining.

Now the Rishabh Pant-led side find themselves in a perilous situation as they need to win the third T20I match on Tuesday in order to keep their aspirations of winning the series alive. Visakhapatnam’s Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is scheduled to host the third match of the series.

After the completion of the five-match series against South Africa, the Men in Blue will travel to Dublin to play the first T20I against Ireland on June 26. The second and final T20I of the series will be played two days later at the same venue.

Weather report

Visakhapatnam weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Tuesday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the India vs South Africa third T20I game as there are eight per cent chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 17 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 28 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 78 per cent.

India vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (captain), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

