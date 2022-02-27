Vishnu Solanki Returns to Field Days After Newborn Daughter Demise, Scores Century For Baroda in Ranji Trophy

Baroda batter Vishnu Solanki scored an emotional century as he returned to the cricket field days after losing his newborn daughter. In the Ranji Trophy match between Baroda and Chandigarh, Solanki scored 104 runs off 165 balls as his team enjoyed the upper hand over the opposition with a massive 349-run lead after the first innings.

The 29-year-old came out to bat at number 5 after a strong start from Baroda. The calm and composed knock of Solanki was laced with 12 fours. The pitch offered a lot to the pacers on the first two days but Solanki held his ground and displayed immense determination during his emotional knock.

He was with his Baroda teammates when he received the unfortunate news of his newborn’s demise. Solanki flew back to Vadodara from Bhubaneshwar for the funeral and he took a flight back to join the team three days later.

Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi talked about Solkanki’s valiant century on Twitter and called him a real life hero.

Advertisement

He tweeted: “Story of a Cricketer who lost his new born daughter a few days ago. He attends the funeral and gets back to represent his team to get a hundred. His name may not make social media “likes", but for me #vishnoosolanki is a real life hero. An inspiration," he tweeted.

A story of a Cricketer who lost his new born daughter a few days ago.He attends the funeral and gets back to represent his team @BCCIdomestic @cricbaroda to get a hundred.His name may not make social media “likes",but for me #vishnoosolanki is a real life hero. An inspiration!— shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) February 25, 2022

Saurashtra wicketkeeper batter Sheldon Jackson also hailed Solanki for his dedication towards the game.

What a player . Has to be the toughest player i have known. A big salute to vishnu and his family by no means this is easy🙏 wish you many more hundreds and alot of success 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/i6u7PXfY4g— Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) February 25, 2022

“What a player. Has to be the toughest player I have known. A big salute to Vishnu and his family by no means this is easy. Wish you many more hundreds and a lot of success," Jackson tweeted.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here