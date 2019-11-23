Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Live

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 22 - 26 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

106 (30.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

297/5 (78.3)

India lead by 191 runs, MIN. 58.0 Overs Left Today
Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

240 (86.2)

Pakistan
v/s
Australia
Australia*

580 (157.4)

Pakistan trail by 276 runs
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 21 - 25 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

England

353 (124.0)

England
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

394/6 (141.0)

New Zealand lead by 41 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS NZ

live
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: PAK VS AUS

live
PAK PAK
AUS AUS

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

2nd Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201910:00 IST

Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen Ring Eden Bell on Day 2 of Pink Ball Test

The famous Eden bell, which is rung at the start of day’s play whenever the iconic venue hosts a Test match was graced by two chess legends on the second day of the Pink Ball Test, as Viswanathan Anand and Magnur Carlsen signaled the start of play on Day 2.

Cricketnext Staff |November 23, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
The Test has seen a litany of sports legends come out and grace the occasion so far, with the likes of Sania Mirza, Jhulan Goswami, Pullela Gopichand and Sachin Tendulkar adding to the occasion. The players were also greeted by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before the start of the match on Day 1.

Accompanying five-time World chess champion Anand and current champion Carlsen were BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

india vs bangladesh 2019Magnus CarlsenOff The FieldPink Ball Testviswanathan anand

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more