Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen Ring Eden Bell on Day 2 of Pink Ball Test
The famous Eden bell, which is rung at the start of day’s play whenever the iconic venue hosts a Test match was graced by two chess legends on the second day of the Pink Ball Test, as Viswanathan Anand and Magnur Carlsen signaled the start of play on Day 2.
Viswanathan Anand, Magnus Carlsen Ring Eden Bell on Day 2 of Pink Ball Test
The famous Eden bell, which is rung at the start of day’s play whenever the iconic venue hosts a Test match was graced by two chess legends on the second day of the Pink Ball Test, as Viswanathan Anand and Magnur Carlsen signaled the start of play on Day 2.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019
WI v AFGKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings