Vitality Blast 2021: Afghanistan Spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman to Play For Middlesex

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman will be turning up for Middlesex in the County Championships 2021, the club has confirmed his signing in a press release. Rahman, who is honing his craft currently playing for Brisbane Heats at the BBL in Australia, spent a season in English county in 2019. He featured in nine of the fourteen fixtures and helped them reach the knockout stages.

Since then, the Afghani has only added to his repertoire playing T20 cricket across the globe. He secured a lucrative deal with IPL side Kings XI Punjab and also featured for Comilla Warriors in Bangladesh Premier League and Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League.

He is currently is the second highest T20 bowler in the ICC rankings and Middlesex seemed to have been on cloud nine on securing the deal. "It's great to have Mujeeb with us again for the Blast. He's the number two ranked bowler in T20 cricket, behind his countryman Rashid Khan, and brings great variety to our attack. A great bloke to have in our dressing room as well, we are really looking forward to welcoming Mujeeb back next season,” Middlesex head coach Stuart Law said.

Earlier this month, he was tested positive for Covid-19. He was tested positive during his quarantine in Queensland, Australia where he has turned up to play for BBL franchise Brisbane Heats.Mujeeb departed from Kabul last week but reported symptoms during his mandatory quarantine period this week, the BBL franchise has informed.

Queensland Cricket CEO Terry Svenson has said the Mujeeb's health will be their top priority. The franchise said in a release that the spinner is currently recovering after he was tested positive during the quarantine period in a Queensland hotel. The tournament begins on December 10 and till then he will remain under observation of the local health authorities.

Earlier in September, he was picked up Brisbane Heats thanks to his sublime form last year at the BBL. Mujeeb was impressive last season, picking up 12 wickets at an economy of just 6.04, the lowest in the tournament. Mujeeb also has experience of playing in the Indian Premier League for Kings XI Punjab and the T20 blast in England for Middlesex.“I had so much fun playing at Brisbane Heat in my first year that I really wanted to return when the opportunity came," Mujeeb was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. "They are great guys and I hope we can push for the finals this season."