Vitality T20 Blast Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Caribbean Premier League Match Live Streaming Online

Vitality T20 Blast : Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India | The opening matches in the 2020 Vitality Blast take place on Thursday, 27 August. Fourteen counties make their first appearances on the Thursday, with the remaining four starting their campaigns the following day. As with the Bob Willis Trophy, the Vitality Blast will be played in three regionalised groups this year, consisting of six teams per group. Each county will play the others in their group twice, meaning 10 group-stage matches for each county. The top two counties in each group will progress to the quarter-finals, where they will be joined with the two best third-place teams. The points system remains the same, with two points for a win, one for a tie and none for a loss.Ten group-stage matches will be televised live on Sky Sports. Each county will feature in a televised match at least once, with the Sky games being staged at Emerald Headingley, Edgbaston, Kia Oval, Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford.
Vitality T20 Blast Live Streaming Details
All the matches will Live on Star Sports Networks.
Vitality T20 Blast Full Schedule
27th August:
Essex Eagles vs Middlesex, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford, 6.30 PM.
Kent Spitfires vs Hampshire, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury, 6.30 PM.
Gloucestershire vs Steelbacks, The Bristol County Ground, 6.30 PM.
Derbyshire Falcons vs Leicestershire Foxes, The Fischer County Ground, Grace Road, Leicester, 11 PM.
Durham Cricket vs Lancashire Lightning, Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, 11 pm.
Glamorgan vs Worcestershire Rapids, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 11 pm.
Yorkshire Vikings vs Notts Outlaws, Emerald Headingley, Leeds, 11 PM.
28th August:
Sussex Sharks vs Surrey 1st Central County Ground, Hove. 6.30 PM.
Birmingham Bears vs Somerset Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.30 PM.
29th August:
Worcestershire Rapids vs Steelbacks, Blackfinch New Road, Worcester. 5.30 PM.
Durham Cricket vs Notts Outlaws, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street. 6.30 PM.
Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan, Bristol County Ground, 6.30 PM.
Leicestershire Foxes vs Lancashire Lightning, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road, Leicester, 6.30 PM.
Middlesex vs Kent Spitfires, Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, 6.30 PM.
30th August:
Glamorgan vs Birmingham Bears, Sophia Gardens Cardiff, 6.30 PM. Steelbacks vs
Somerset, County Ground, Northampton, 6.30 PM. Surrey vs Essex Eagles, The Kia Oval, London, 6.30 PM.
Sussex Sharks vs Hampshire, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 6.30 PM
Yorkshire Vikings vs Derbyshire Falcons, Emerald Headingley, Leeds, 6.30 PM.
31st August:
Worcestershire Rapids vs Gloucestershire, Blackfinch New Road, Worcester, 5.30 PM.
Derbyshire Falcons vs Lancashire Lightning, Emerald Headingley, Leeds, 6.30 PM.
Notts Outlaws vs Yorkshire Vikings, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 6.30 PM.
Leicestershire Foxes vs Durham Cricket, Emerald Headingley, Leeds, 11 PM.
1st September:
Essex Eagles vs Hampshire, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford, 6.30 PM.
Kent Spitfires vs Surrey CCC, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury, 6.30 PM.
Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks, Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, 10.45 PM.
Steelbacks vs Birmingham Bears, The County Ground, Northampton, 11 PM.
Somerset CCC vs Glamorgan, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 11 PM.
2nd September:
Derbyshire Falcons vs Durham Cricket, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 11 PM.
Lancashire Lightning vs Notts Outlaws, TBC, 11 PM.
Yorkshire Vikings vs Leicestershire Foxes, Emerald Headingley, Leeds, 11 PM.
Birmingham Bears vs Gloucestershire, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11 PM.
3rd September:
Sussex Sharks vs Kent Spitfires, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 6.30 PM.
Worcestershire Rapids vs Somerset CCC, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.30 PM.
Middlesex vs Essex Eagles, Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, 10.45 PM
Steelbacks vs Glamorgan Vitality Blast 2020 Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11 PM.
Surrey CCC vs Hampshire, The Kia Oval, London, 11 PM.
4th September:
Gloucestershire vs Worcestershire Rapids, The Bristol County Ground, 6.30 PM.
Lancashire Lightning vs Derbyshire Falcons, Aigburth, Liverpool, 6.30 PM
Notts Outlaws vs Leicestershire Foxes, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11 PM.
Durham Cricket vs Yorkshire Vikings, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 11 PM.
Somerset CCC vs Birmingham Bears, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 11 PM.
5th September:
Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires, The Kia Oval, London, 6.30 PM.
Surrey CCC vs Middlesex, The Kia Oval, London, 11 PM.
10th September:
Hampshire vs Sussex Sharks, Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 11 PM
11th September:
Essex Eagles vs Surrey CCC, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford, 6.30 PM
Steelbacks vs Gloucestershire, The County Ground, Northampton, 7 PM
Notts Outlaws vs Lancashire Lightning, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11 PM.
Birmingham Bears vs Glamorgan, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11 PM.
Durham Cricket vs Derbyshire Falcons, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 11 PM.
Leicestershire Foxes vs Yorkshire Vikings, The Fischer County Ground, Grace Road, Leicester, 11 PM.
Somerset CCC vs Worcestershire Rapids, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 11 PM.
12th September:
Kent Spitfires vs Sussex Sharks, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury, 6.30 PM.
Middlesex vs Hampshire, Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, 6.30 PM.
13th September:
Worcestershire Rapids vs Birmingham Bears, Blackfinch New Road, Worcester, 5.30 PM.
Derbyshire Falcons vs Notts Outlaws, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 6.30 PM.
Durham Cricket vs Leicestershire Foxes, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 6.30 PM.
Glamorgan vs Steelbacks, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 6.30 PM.
Somerset CCC vs Gloucestershire, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 6.30 PM.
14th September:
Hampshire vs Kent Spitfires, Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 6.30 PM Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 6.30 PM.
Middlesex vs Surrey CCC, Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, 5.45 PM
Yorkshire Vikings vs Lancashire Lightning, Emerald Headingley, Leeds, 11 PM.
15th September:
Gloucestershire vs Birmingham Bears, The Bristol County Ground, 11 PM.
Leicestershire Foxes vs Derbyshire Falcons, The Fischer County Ground, Grace Road, Leicester, 11 PM.
Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids, The County Ground, Northampton, 11 PM.
16th September:
Hampshire vs Essex Eagles, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 6.30 PM. Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury, 6.30 PM.
Glamorgan vs Somerset CCC, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 11 PM.
Surrey CCC vs Sussex Sharks, The Kia Oval, London, 11 PM.
Yorkshire Vikings vs Durham Cricket, Emerald Headingley, Leeds, 11 PM.
17th September:
Notts Outlaws vs Derbyshire Falcons, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11 PM.
Lancashire Lightning vs Yorkshire Vikings, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 11 PM.
18th September:
Hampshire vs Surrey CCC, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton. 6.30 PM.
Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury, 6.30 PM.
Sussex Sharks vs Middlesex, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 6.30 PM.
Leicestershire Foxes vs Notts Outlaws Vitality Blast 2020 The Fischer County Ground, Grace Road, Leicester, 9.30 PM.
Somerset CCC vs Steelbacks, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 9.30 PM.
Birmingham Bears vs Worcestershire Rapids, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11 PM.
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire, Sophia Gardens Cardiff, 11 PM.
Lancashire Lightning vs Durham Cricket, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 11 PM.
20th September:
Birmingham Bears vs Steelbacks, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 5.30 PM.
Derbyshire Falcons vs Yorkshire Vikings, Emerald Headingley, Leeds, 5.30 PM.
Essex Eagles vs Sussex Sharks, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford, 5.30 PM.
Gloucestershire vs Somerset CCC, The Bristol County Ground, 5.30 PM.
Hampshire vs Middlesex, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 5.30 PM.
Lancashire Lightning vs Leicestershire Foxes, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, 5.30 PM.
Notts Outlaws vs Durham Cricket, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 5.30 PM.
Surrey CCC vs Kent Spitfires, The Kia Oval, London, 5.30 PM.
Worcestershire Rapids vs Glamorgan, Blackfinch New Road, Worcester, 5.30 PM.
1st October:
11 PM: Quarter Final 1 (Venue not decided)
11 PM: Quarter Final 2 (Venue not decided)
11 PM: Quarter Final 3 (Venue not decided)
11 PM: Quarter Final 4 (Venue not decided).
3rd October:
3.30 PM: Semifinal 1, Edgbaston, Birmingham
6.30 PM: Semifinal 2, Edgbaston, Birmingham
10.15 PM: Final, Edgbaston, Birmingham
NORTH GROUP: Derbyshire Falcons, Durham Cricket, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws , Yorkshire Vikings.
CENTRAL GROUP: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Somerset, Steelbacks, Worcestershire Rapids.
SOUTH GROUP: Essex Eagles, Kent Spitfires, Hampshire, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.
