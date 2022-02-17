Vivian Richards Flaunts Footballs Skills, Asks Liverpool FC If They Need Another 'Deadly Striker' In Team

We all are aware of Sir Vivian Richards’ legendary cricketing skill. Years after his retirements, stories of lethal batting style often cross paths of cricket fans but very few know that Richards’ was also a professional footballer back in the 1970s. So, when he got a chance to brush up on his football skills recently, he could not resist. The former West Indian batter who is currently in Pakistan to mentor the Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) tweeted a picture of himself playing football. Richards, while sharing the photo, tagged football club Liverpool and enquired if there was a place for him in their team.

“Hey there Liverpool FC (@LFC), wondering if you guys have a spot for another deadly striker alongside Mohamed Salah and Mane," read the caption shared by Richards

Richards has a unique distinction of representing his country teams in both cricket and football world cups. While he played for the West Indies team in four cricket world cups (1975, 79, 83, 97) with two titles to his credit, Richards also represented Antigua and Barbuda in the qualifiers for the 1974 World Cup in football.

Antigua crashed out of the foot World Cup 1974 finishing bottom on the point’s table of their group. Thereafter Richards shifted his focus to completely on cricket and went on to retire as one of the legends in the game

Representing the West Indies in 121 Test matches, Richard scored 8540 runs at an average of 50.2 and 24 centuries and 45 half-centuries to his credit. In ODIs, Richards played 187 matches for his team where he scored 6721 runs at an average of 47 and an impressive strike rate of 90.2. Vivian slammed 11 hundred and 45 fifties in the limited over format.

Meanwhile, Richards’ team Quetta Gladiators are currently fifth in the PSL points table with just three wins to their credit in eight matches. The Gladiators will be hoping to better their position on the points table with their next encounter against Multan Sultans tomorrow ( February 18).

