VOC vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League T10 2022 match, March 04, 03:30 pm IST

VOC vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between V.O.C Rotterdam and Alby Zalmi: V.O.C Rotterdam will go one-on-one against Alby Zalmi in the third Eliminator match of the European Cricket League T10 2022. The match is scheduled to be played at the Cartama Oval at 03:30 pm IST on March 04, Friday.

V.O.C Rotterdam won three out of their five league matches to finish at third place in Group D. After a decent performance in the league round, the team failed to replicate the same in the playoffs. They lost to Ostend Exiles in the third playoff match by 33 runs. Rotterdam could score only 42 runs in six overs. The team needs to pull off of a good performance on Friday to proceed further in the league.

Coming to Alby Zalmi, they underperformed in the group round. The team could score victory in only two games. Zalmi redeemed themselves in the eliminator game by defeating Malta Super Kings by five wickets. The bowlers won the match for the team as they restricted Malta to a score of 81 runs.

Ahead of the match between V.O.C Rotterdam and Alby Zalmi; here is everything you need to know:

VOC vs ALZ Telecast

V.O.C Rotterdam vs Alby Zalmi game will not be telecast in India

VOC vs ALZ Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VOC vs ALZ Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval at 03:30 pm IST on March 04, Friday.

VOC vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Tim de-Kok

Vice-Captain - Ziakhan Alozai

Suggested Playing XI for VOC vs ALZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ismaeel Zia

Batters: Ziakhan Alozai, Tim de-Kok, Burhan Niaz

All-rounders: Jelte Schoonheim, Pierce Fletcher, Azam Khalil, Arnav Jain

Bowlers: Ramie Upadhyaya, Tasaduq Hussain, Qudratullah Mir Afzal

VOC vs ALZ Probable XIs:

V.O.C Rotterdam: Siebe van Wingerden, Arnav Jain, Tim de-Kok, Jelte Schoonheim, Burhan Niaz, David Mullett (wk), Boris Hoes, Ramie Upadhyaya, Roman Harhangi, Ayaz Durrani, Pierce Fletcher (c)

Alby Zalmi: Shahed Ali, Tajammal Hussain, Rahel Khan (c), Azam Khalil, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Zabihullah Niazy, Tasaduq Hussain, Usman Jabbar, Lemar Momand, Ziakhan Alozai, Ismaeel Zia (wk)

