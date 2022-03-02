VOC vs CAG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League T10 2022 match, March 02, 05:30 pm IST

V.O.C Rotterdam vs Calpe Giants Dream11, VOC vs CAG Dream11 Latest Update, VOC vs CAG Dream11 Win, VOC vs CAG Dream11 App, VOC vs CAG Dream11 2021, VOC vs CAG Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, VOC vs CAG Dream11 Live Streaming

VOC vs CAG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between V.O.C Rotterdam and Calpe Giants:

V.O.C Rotterdam will go one-on-one against Calpe Giants in the 13th Group D match of the European Cricket League T10 2022, The two teams are scheduled to play against each other at the Cartama Oval at 05:30 pm IST on March 02, Wednesday.

V.O.C Rotterdam have done a decent job in the tournament so far. They are reeling at third place in the Group D standings with two losses and as many wins. The team is following the trend of winning every alternative game. Rotterdam are coming into the match after outclassing Alby Zalmi by seven wickets.

Coming to Calpe Giants, they are yet to open their account in the competition. Giants have made a poor start in the league by losing all their first four games. Their most recent defeat came at the hands of Osten Exiles by 37 runs. With no points under their belt, Calpe Giants are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Ahead of the match between V.O.C Rotterdam and Calpe Giants; here is everything you need to know:

VOC vs CAG Telecast

V.O.C Rotterdam vs Calpe Giants game will not telecast in India

VOC vs CAG Live Streaming

The European Cricket League T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

VOC vs CAG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval at 05:30 pm IST on March 02, Wednesday.

VOC vs CAG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Iain Latin

Vice-Captain - Tim de-Kok

Suggested Playing XI for VOC vs CAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Luke Collado

Batters: Tim de-Kok, Burhan Niaz, Louis Bruce, Iain Latin

All-rounders: Jelte Schoonhiem, Arnav Jain, Marc Gouws

Bowlers: Ramie Upadhyaya, Siebe van Wingerden, Michael Kelly

VOC vs CAG Probable XIs:

V.O.C Rotterdam: Ayaz Durrani, Tim de-Kok, Burhan Niaz, Jelte Schoonhiem, Siebe van Wingerden, Arnav Jain, Rohan Malik, Boris Hoes, Ramie Upadhyaya, Pierce Fletcher (c), David Mullett (wk)

Calpe Giants: Kenroy Nestor, Balaji Avinash Pai, Louis Bruce, Marc Gouws, Iain Latin, Samarth Bodha, Maanav Nayak, Luke Collado (wk), Joseph Marples, Zachary Simpson, Michael Kelly

