VOC vs MSK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League T10 2022 Group D Match 3, February 28, 05:30 PM IST

VOC vs MSK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League T10 2022 match between VOC Rotterdam and Malta Super Kings:

The third match of European Cricket League (ECL) 2022 will be played between VOC Rotterdam (VOC) and Malta Super Kings (MSK) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday, February 28 at 05:30 PM IST onwards. The VOC-team have not lost any of their last five games in the tournament and have a good mix of stars and experienced players in their ranks. Similarly, the Malta Super Kings, have much of experience in this format and have a potent bowling attack as well as a strong batting line-up. They will be eager to kick off their ECL 2022 campaign on a high note.

Ahead of the match between VOC vs MSF here is everything you need to know:

VOC vs MSK Telecast

VOC vs MSK match will not be telecasted in India.

VOC vs MSK Live Streaming

The VOC Rotterdam vs Malta Super Kings game will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

VOC vs MSK Match Details

The VOC Rotterdam vs Malta Super Kings match will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Monday, February 28. The game will kick-off at 05:30 PM IST.

VOC vs MSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Varun Prasath

Vice-Captain: Ashok Bishnoi

Suggested Playing XI for VOC vs MSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Aaftab Khan

Batters: Bikram Arora, Rohan Malik, Boris Hoes, Sandesh Chetri

All-rounders: Jelte Schoonheim, Pierce Fletcher, Varun Prasath

Bowlers: Ashok Bishnoi, Yash Singh, Justin Shaju

VOC vs MSK Probable XIs:

VOC Rotterdam: Arnav Jain, Ayaz Durrani, Bart Ruyters, Boris Hoes, Burhan Niaz, David Mullet, Jelte Schoonheim, Pepijn Katsburg, Pierce Fletcher, Ramie Upadhyaya, Rohan Malik

Malta Super Kings: Aaftab Khan (WK), Bikram Arora, Sumair Khan, Sandesh Chetri, Varun Prasath, Amar Sharma, Fanyan Mughal, Waseem Abbas, Ashok Bishnoim, Yash Singh, Justin Shaju

