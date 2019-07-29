Volume of Games Has Helped Me Achieve Success: Perry Reflects on Unique Double

Ellyse Perry continued her fine form with an unbeaten 47 off just 39 deliveries as she helped Australia register another easy victory over England in the second women's Ashes T20.
Perry also became the first cricketer to complete the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is. She scored her 1000th run on Sunday and had completed her 100 wickets in the World T20 last year.
"I guess it’s lovely, but I wasn’t aware of it. I have played a pretty big volume of games now. When you’ve played 100 games you might get close to it. That’s probably the only reason I’m there – because I’ve played a lot of games." Perry said, when asked about the achievement.
She has been in some fine form this series, proving to be a thorn in England's way, with consistent performances in every game. She started with figures of 3/43 in first ODI and followed that with a solid 62 in the second ODI.
Then, a record-best of 7/22 in the third ODI was followed by a century and an unbeaten 76 in the one-off Test match.
"It has just been really nice to turn up every game and for us to perform and to find a way to win and win dominantly," Perry said.
"It was really cool to be out there with Meg.
"I really enjoy batting with her and she’s incredible when she’s going. To be at the other end is quite easy really."
The contest between in-form England opener Amy Jones and Perry was expected to be a fierce one but the Australian has had the upper hand all the way through the series. She has figures of 4/5 in the 25 balls she has bowled to Jones in the series.
"Quite honestly, I haven’t thought about it and that’s with no disrespect to Amy because I think she’s a wonderful player," Perry said.
"I’m not sure many of those balls have been particularly good balls.
"I think maybe - I hope she doesn’t mind me saying - there’s been some interesting decisions and I think she just feels the pressure a bit.
"She’s trying to get things going and it’s been her shot selection to various balls which have got her out rather than my good bowling.
"It’s been one of those series where we’ve found ourselves up against each other a bit. I’m sure she’ll get out of it at some point."
