Vote Now | Do You Agree With Sunil Gavaskar's View That World Cup Should be a 10-team Event?

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 18, 2018, 8:28 PM IST
Vote Now | Do You Agree With Sunil Gavaskar's View That World Cup Should be a 10-team Event?

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed the International Cricket Council's decision to reduce the 2019 World Cup to a 10-team affair, stating that if Associate countries like Ireland and Scotland cannot make it to the World Cup through the qualifying tournament, then they don't deserve to be a part of the showpiece event. Do you agree with his views?


First Published: June 18, 2018, 8:26 PM IST

