Home » Cricket Home » News » 'VVS Bring the Boys': Rahul Dravid's Gunda Ad's Behind-the-Scenes Footage Surfaces Online

A new behind-the-scenes video has emerged now, where Dravid is seen using a host of different lines.

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid’s advertisement which showed him in the angry ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ avatar, has to be the best thing on the internet these days. The ad has gone viral over the last month, where Dravid is seen smashing a rearview mirror as well. A new behind-the-scenes video has emerged now, where Dravid is seen using a host of different lines.

“VVS brings the boys,” Dravid says in one of takes. “Don’t awaken my inner beast,” Dravid shouts in Hindi in one of the other snippets too.

“We kind of simulated a jam for the shoot where, on one side, you get somebody to just scream at him. So he reacts to it and also kind of forgets that is in front of a camera. Almost like theatre, we kind of have some improvisational acting with him, and he pulled it off. But he never got angry, that never happened. There were no star tantrums,” Ayappa KM, who directed the commercial, had earlier told The Indian Express.

Earlier, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag had revealed that Dravid had shown his anger, not only on screen but in real life as well. Sehwag said that during one of India’s tours of Pakistan, Dravid lashed out at Dhoni for getting out to a loose stroke. He further revealed that the incident caught Dhoni by surprise and the latter became circumspect when he next came in to bat.

“I have seen Rahul Dravid get angry. When we were in Pakistan and MS Dhoni had been a newcomer, he played a shot and got caught at point. Dravid was very angry with MS Dhoni. ‘That’s the way you play? You should finish the game.’ I was myself taken aback by the storm of English from Dravid, I didn’t understand half of it,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“But when MS Dhoni next came in to bat, I could see he was not hitting shots much. I went and asked him what was wrong. He said he did not want to be scolded by Dravid again. ‘I will finish the game quietly and go back,’ Dhoni said,” he added.

