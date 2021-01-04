New Zealand vs Pakistan: Kane Williamson is a True Role Model for Youth to Emulate, Says VVS Laxman

On Monday, Williamson scored a brilliant ton in the ongoing second Test against Pakistan in Christchurch. On Day Two of the match, the number one ranked Test batsman batted in classic fashion to ease to his 24th Test century -- and first at Hagley Oval.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has lavished praise on Kane Williamson, saying the New Zealand captain is a true role model for any youngster who is trying to make a name in cricket. On Monday, Williamson scored a brilliant ton in the ongoing second Test against Pakistan in Christchurch. On Day Two of the match, the number one ranked Test batsman batted in classic fashion to ease to his 24th Test century -- and first at Hagley Oval.

"Not at all surprised to see the consistency of Kane Williamson. Unbelievable work ethics and attention to detail while preparing for any match are the reasons behind his success. A true role model for any youngster to emulate," Laxman, who is Williamson's batting coach at Sunrisers Hyderabad, said in a tweet.

Monday's century was Williamson's third consecutive century in as many Tests. Courtesy his 112 not out and Henry Nicholls' unbeaten 89, the Black Caps have attained a commanding position in the ongoing Test as they reached 286/3 in reply to Pakistan's 297.