VVS Laxman on Whether Sachin Tendulkar Would Have Strived in Empty Stadiums

There is no better place to experience a game than at the stadium. The atmosphere and excitement of thousands of fans cheering for their side adds and lends more towards vibrant memories. The pandemic has not only restricted our daily lives to fewer outings but also to those of the sporting world.

The sports fraternity has adapted to playing in empty sporting venues and stadiums. The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is no exception and is played bereft of the usual fanfare in the UAE.

Former Team India batsman and the current Sunrisers Hyderabad batting coach VVS Laxman was asked if master blaster Sachin Tendulkar could bat and produce memorable knocks in the current situation.

In an interesting response Laxman said “For Sachin, it didn’t matter the way he used to bat for India and Mumbai. He was passionate about what he was doing.”

Laxman reminisced about batting alongside Sachin Tendulkar in Sharjah in 1998. He said that he was lucky to get the chance to bat for India against Australia in the Coca-Cola Cup along with cricket great Tendulkar. He further recalls the moment of victory for India on the back of Sachin's masterful centuries in the tournament matches.

Laxman told the Indian Express he was certain Sachin would bat in his usual way irrespective of crowd or no crowd. He said Sachin was the greatest batsman and still would have won the game in Sharjah for India, even without crowds.

“All great players derive that internal motivation and not necessarily be motivated externally,” he added.

As mainstream sport begins its return amid the pandemic – the sportspersons are dealing with multiple challenges at the same time. While safety protocols, restrictions and social distancing norms pose one, playing in empty stadiums without the fans is worrying them even more. Fans and sportspersons feed off each other’s excitement which makes it a wholesome experience for both.