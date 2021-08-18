VVS Laxman Posts Throwback Picture With Mohammed Siraj, Says 'Proud to See Rapid Progress'

The Indian squad displayed some amazing grit and determination to win the second Test match and turned the tables in a way no one expected. The team has been showered with praises by Indian cricket fans who went berserk after Men In Blue registered a 151-run victory over England. Though the man of the match was awarded to KL Rahul for his stellar knock, it was Mohammed Siraj who stole the thunder by scalping a total of 8 wickets in the second Test match. The Englishmen struggled quite hard to face Siraj’s balls and his to-the-wicket bowling earned him laurels. He exhibited guile and fire with the ball in hand that pushed the English batsmen on the backfoot. Many former Indian cricketers praised the youngster as his bowling skills have tremendously evolved over the years.

Now, tweeting a picture of his first meeting with Siraj, former Indian cricketing legend VVS Laxman heaped praises on the young lad and admired his progress in International cricket. In the tweet, Laxman further wrote that the pacer’s life was an example of what a person can achieve through sheer willpower and hard work.

Met him for the first time at frmr Hyderabad great Abdul Azeem’s residence. And I feel so proud to see the rapid progress #Siraj has already made in intern’al cricket. His life is another testament of what one can achieve through hardwork & will-power.More power to you young man pic.twitter.com/MHjezzlzxz— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 17, 2021

Laxman revealed that he had first met Siraj at former Hyderabad great Abdul Azeem’s residence. “More power to you, young man,” he added.

After defeating England at the iconic Lord’s, India is ahead in the five-match series by 1-0. The second Test match will be memorable and will go down in the history for many reasons. A power-pack performance was given by the India side,from Rohit Sharma and Rahul’s opening partnership to Ishant Sharma and Siraj slicing through the batting line-up of England. In the second innings, Ajinkya Rahane took charge with his 61-run knock, and Jasprit Bumrah-Mohammed Shami’s partnership with the willow was worth the watch. They built an 89-run stand for the 9th wicket and it proved to be match-turning. Later, Indian bowlers bundled out the Englishmen for 120.

