VVS Laxman Reflects On Rohit Sharma's 'Start-Stop' Test Career, Says It Reminds Him Of His Early Days

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has said that Rohit Shama has a 'start-stop' Test career so far and it reminds him of his early days."His career reminded me of my career, asked to shift in the batting order. Not easy to open against quality fast bowlers without having opened earlier. He can put pressure on the bowlers once he gets his eye in," he said at virtual launch of 'The Hitman: The Rohit Sharma Story', written by Vijay Lokapally and G. Krishnan.

"But he has been bogged by injuries. He is talented enough to succeed as a Test match player. The first time I saw him was in 2005 in the KSCA tournament. He had lot of time against the fast bowlers, but struggling against the spinners. A year later I saw him so improved and he was clearing the boundary with such ease at No 6, change the momentum of the game. I knew he had the ability to do something special. We struggle to get a double hundred in Test cricket and he has done it three times in One Day cricket," Laxman added.

Unlike other former cricketers who want Rohit Sharma to be elevated as T20 captain, Laxman says he doesn't see the need to make such a change at the top."Leading a franchise to five titles is not easy. The way he has built the team (Mumbai Indians) and handles tough situations has been superb. He has all the qualities to be a successful captain for India but you don't have to necessarily look for a change. Virat has had phenomenal success and is doing a fantastic job. I don't see any requirement to make a change."