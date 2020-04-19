VVS Laxman to Help Bengal Batsmen Via Video Conferencing
Stylish former India batsman V.V.S. Laxman, who is Bengal cricket team's batting consultant for the project Vision Programme, will guide the batters and look into what went wrong at the top of the order during the last Ranji Trophy season via video conferencing and by watching their video clips online.
