Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN AUS, 3 T20IS, 2019 3rd T20I, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 01 November, 2019

2ND INN

Sri Lanka

142/6 (20.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Australia
Australia*

99/3 (13.0)

Australia need 44 runs in 42 balls at 6.28 rpo
Live

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 1st Semi-Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 01 November, 2019

1ST INN

Netherlands *

98/3 (14.1)

Netherlands
v/s
Ireland
Ireland

Toss won by Ireland (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: SL VS AUS

live
SL SL
AUS AUS

Melbourne

01 Nov, 201913:40 IST

1st Semi-Final: NED VS IRE

live
NED NED
IRE IRE

Dubai

01 Nov, 201915:40 IST

2nd Semi-Final: PNG VS NAM

upcoming
PNG PNG
NAM NAM

Dubai

01 Nov, 201921:00 IST

3rd Place Play-off: TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Dubai

02 Nov, 201915:40 IST

VVS Laxman Turns 45, ICC Remembers 281 Against Australia

Former India batsman VVS Laxman turned 45 on Friday and social media was filled with wises for the cricketer. ICC paid a special tribute to Laxman, who is best remembered for his 281 against Australia in 2001.

Cricketnext Staff |November 1, 2019, 3:33 PM IST
VVS Laxman Turns 45, ICC Remembers 281 Against Australia

Former India batsman VVS Laxman turned 45 on Friday and social media was filled with wises for the cricketer. ICC paid a special tribute to Laxman, who is best remembered for his 281 against Australia in 2001.

"2434 of his Test runs came against Australia, including a marathon innings of 281 at Eden Gardens in 2001, which took India to one of their most spectacular victories! Happy birthday to the legendary VVS Laxman".  

This was followed by a tweet from the BCCI, who called him "one of the most stylish batsmen".

His former teammates and current crop of players too, took out time and wished Laxman.

In a career spanning 16 years, Laxman scored 8781 Test runs in 134 matches at an average of 45.97. As far as ODIs is concerned, in 86 appearances, he made 2338 runs. 

iccOff The Fieldvvs laxman

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

NAM v PNG
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Sat, 02 Nov, 2019

TBC v TBC
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 Australia 5762 262
5 India 8620 261
see more